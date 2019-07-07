

LAS VEGAS — The loudest sound Rui Hachimura made in his first NBA Summer League game happened when he lost a battle against the Thomas & Mack Center hardwood.

When the Washington Wizards’ summer team matched up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, Hachimura, the team’s first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall) looked to contest every shot at the rim. Although his shots weren’t falling on the offensive end, Hachimura’s defense and effort could not be questioned and in the second quarter, he stuffed a Pelicans shot with such authority that he lost his balance, crashed and landed with a thud.

Hachimura’s left side took the brunt of the fall and many in the crowd gasped. Interim team president Tommy Sheppard leaned closer from his courtside seat to see if the Wizards’ future was okay. Hachimura didn’t say a word as he got up and went about his professional debut, letting his still developing game speak for itself.

As No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson sat on the Pelicans’ bench in a team-issued polo shirt in the Wizards’ 84-79 win, Hachimura performed as the only lottery pick on the floor. He looked steady, though he did not shine. He displayed the type of power-forward moves and footwork one might expect from a player who grew up emulating Carmelo Anthony, but didn’t always finish with a bucket. And though Hachimura reached double figures with 14 points, he missed 10 shots from the floor (6 for 16) and struggled with his looks from the perimeter.

“I was so excited. It was the first time after the (NCAA) tournament, March Madness, that I played 5-on-5,” Hachimura said. “But I felt good to be back on the court and play with these guys with a good energy. We won the game, so that was great.”

As the Wizards’ starting power forward, Hachimura played 34 minutes of wordless basketball. The lack of verbal expression, however, did not reveal impassivity. His silence on the floor was just as noticeable as his effort underneath the glass to chase rebounds and his presence in the paint to defend the rim. As a defender, Huchimura compiled five rebounds and two blocks.

“He went after a lot of shots,” said Robert Pack, the Wizards’ assistant coach who is guiding the summer league squad. “Some shots where guys thought they had an easy layup, Rui was able to come from the weak side and make a play on the ball. And I think having that defense and multiple effort type of energy will help him going into the regular season."

Hachimura’s performance mirrored debuts from the team’s previous high draft picks. Last July as Troy Brown Jr., the 15th overall pick, played his first professional game in his hometown, he committed five turnovers, finished as a minus-15 but contributed 13 points and four rebounds. In 2015, Kelly Oubre Jr. looked nothing like the confident teenager who strolled across the stage in spiky Christian Louboutin loafers after being drafted 15th and misfired on six of his first seven shot attempts before tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Hachimura might have felt as Brown did a year ago when, in the third quarter, he allowed a potential assist from Justin Robinson slip through his hands under the rim. And he probably could relate to Oubre, who’s now a free agent seeking a deal with a new team, as he missed six straight looks in the first half.

Still, after every turnover and bad shot, Hachimura showed little to no reaction. After a jumper ended as an air ball near the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, Hachimura turned to transition back to defense. Later in the frame when he caught a lob pass from point guard Tarik Phillip and delivered a demonstrative two-handed dunk, Hachimura didn’t scream nor celebrate. Again, he got back on defense.

Hachimura had his moments, but did not match up against the top player in the draft since Williamson has been shut down for the remainder of the summer league schedule with a thigh contusion.

Brown led the Wizards with 18 points and 15 rebounds. His three-point play late in the fourth quarter closed the game and Brown, exuding more confidence at the start his second year, playfully stared down his friend Christian Wood seated on the Pelicans’ bench. While rookie Admiral Schofield approached Brown to celebrate, unleashing words of excitement, Hachimura walked over and quietly chest bumped Brown.

“I would say he’s an introvert,” Brown said in describing his rookie teammate. “It’s a new experience and it’s a lot going on but yeah, I’d bet my money that next game he’ll be a lot better. He’ll be a lot more vocal.”

