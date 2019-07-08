WIMBLEDON, England — It was tempting to declare that Coco Gauff’s fairy tale run at Wimbledon had come to an end when the youngster’s final baseline shot sailed wide, sealing a 6-3, 6-3 victory for former world No. 1 Simona Halep.

Barely 15, Gauff had spun an enchanting tale in her Wimbledon debut, vanquishing her heroine, Venus Williams, in the first round and weathering two match points against a 13-year tour veteran to earn her spot among the final 16 at the world’s most prestigious grass-court tournament.

But as Gauff bowed out of her first Grand Slam tournament in the fourth round, having produced some terrific shots and fended off two match points, it was clear there was no magic about her emergence as the sport’s brightest young star here at the All England Club. Nor was it a case of a youngster over-achieving because she didn’t grasp the magnitude of the moment and was simply hitting freely, competing without thinking.

Gauff proved herself a competitor of substance and smarts at Wimbledon, with big strokes that will only get more powerful as she grows.

At 15, still in high school and too young for a driver’s license, Gauff already displays so many of the hallmarks of seasoned pros: poise under pressure, problem-solving ability on court, savvy in dissecting opponent’s vulnerabilities and confidence in her ability leavened with the determination to learn from her mistakes.

What all of this adds up to is a tennis phenom who shows every sign of being here to stay.

In addition to the skill and maturity Gauff already has, working in her favor are several factors, starting with parents who, by all accounts, have guided their daughter’s progression with care.

Gauff also is represented by a respected agent, Tony Godsick, whose primary client is Roger Federer and whose wife, ESPN analyst and Fed Cup captain Mary Joe Fernandez, was herself a teenage phenom and is offering Gauff personal counsel on the pressures and demands that are coming at her fast.

Moreover, WTA limitations on the number of tournaments permissible for players younger than 16 have been instituted to guard against the burnout that derailed that

“It’s just beginning for Coco,” said former pro Tracy Austin, herself a tennis prodigy three decades ago, who provided commentary on Gauff’s fourth-round match against Halep for the BBC. “Coco has all the ingredients to be a future Grand Slam champion.”

Monday’s fourth-round match presented Gauff with her first seeded opponent of the tournament — and a former world No. 1 at that — in Halep, who’s a dogged defender, excellent mover and gritty competitor.

It was a challenge of a higher order, and for stretches, Gauff had Halep on the run.

She surely didn’t shrink from the fight, breaking back in both the first and second sets and getting broken early.

She fended off one match point with a terrific shoe-top volley. And she never telegraphed fear or panic, at least outwardly, projecting an image of a season professional, entirely focused on staying in the match.

Most of her unforced errors (29, to Halep’s 14) were the result of “going for too much” rather than tensing up with nerves, another encouraging sign for her development.

While Halep proved the steadier competitor Monday, Gauff demonstrated she is on a very promising path.

The 15-year-old Gauff, from Delray Beach, Fla., was the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the modern era. She became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 at the All England club since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991 by staving off two match points in the second set of an eventual 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 win over Polona Hercog of Slovenia on Friday. Capriati advanced to the semifinals in 1991 before losing to eventual runner-up Gabriela Sabatini.

The 27-year-old Halep, a four-time Grand Slam finalist and the seventh-ranked singles player in the world, advances to play China’s Zhang Shuai in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Zhang defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday. Halep’s best finish at Wimbledon came in 2014, when she reached the semifinals.

