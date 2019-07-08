

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father, Vlad Sr., was at Nationals Park on Saturday, but he didn't offer a prediction for the Home Run Derby. (Jim Mcisaac/Getty Images)

After a home-run record-shattering first half in which games across divisions and leagues have sometimes felt like the Home Run Derby with a few more outs sprinkled in, baseball is dropping all pretenses Monday night.

The actual Home Run Derby is in Cleveland at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and it features the youngest field ever in the event’s 34-year existence. It got a smidgen younger on Sunday night too, when Christian Yelich, the 27-year-old reigning National League MVP and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder, withdrew from the derby due to a sore back. Matt Chapman, the 26-year-old Oakland Athletics third baseman, replaced him. Yelich is leading the majors in home runs with 31.

Now, the odds-on favorite is Pittsburgh Pirates’ first baseman Josh Bell (+350), according to the Westgate Superbook as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Toronto Blue Jays rookie outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the second-best odds at +450.

In the Washington Nationals clubhouse before a throwback game on Saturday, Vladimir Guerrero, his father and the former Montreal Expos outfielder, laughed when asked if he had a prediction for the event.

“I’m proud,” he said of his son.

The rest of the field consists of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Cleveland Indians first baseman and hometown representative Carlos Santana, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who has the most home runs in the field with 30, the second-most in the majors.

Without Yelich, only two of baseball’s top six home-run hitters are participating in the derby, Alonso and Bell, who has 27 home runs. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (30), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (28) and San Diego Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe (27) won’t be there.

After tweaking the format several times in the last few years, this year’s derby will start with bracketed matchups and take place over three rounds. In each round, players have four minutes to hit as many home runs as possible and, if they hit two home runs over 440 feet, they receive a 30-second bonus.

If a tie occurs in any round, they will face one another again in a 90-second swing off. If a tie is still not broken, each hitter gets three swings. If a tie is still not broken, it will be a swing-for-swing sudden death.

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and reigning Home Run Derby champion, did not return to claim his top overall seed, so the order for the bracket was determined by 2019 home run totals entering last Wednesday’s games. Tiebreakers were determined by home runs since June 15, as noted in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. So, because Chapman replaced Yelich, he gets the No. 1 overall seed.

Home Run Derby 2019

TIME: July 8, 8 p.m. Eastern

CHANNEL: ESPN, WatchESPN

LOCATION: Progressive Field, Cleveland

BRACKET:

No. 1 Matt Chapman (21) vs. No. 8 seed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (8)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (28) vs. No. 7 Carlos Santana (18)

No. 3 Josh Bell (25) vs. No. 6 Ronald Acuña Jr. (20)

No. 4 Alex Bregman (22) vs. No. 5 Joc Pederson (20)

