

Kevin Durant wore No. 35 for his first 12 NBA seasons. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is getting a new start with the Brooklyn Nets, and that includes wearing a new number.

The all-star forward declared Sunday that he will be switching from his longtime jersey number of 35 to No. 7 with the Nets. Durant did not explain why he chose the new number, but he made a point of bidding a fond farewell to No. 35, calling it a jersey number that “took my family and me” from his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Md., and "showed us the world.”

Durant, whom the Nets officially announced they had acquired in a trade from the Golden State Warriors, posted his remarks to social media via Thirty Five Ventures, the vehicle for business interests he runs with his agent, Rich Kleiman.

“35 allowed me to meet people that I never would’ve had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve,” he wrote. Durant alluded to the fact that he first chose the number to pay tribute to his former AAU coach, Charles Craig, who was shot and killed in 2005 at age 35.

“35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35,” he wrote Sunday. “But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I’ll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor.”

In Brooklyn, Durant will be teaming up with Kyrie Irving, an all-star point guard who defected to the Nets from the Boston Celtics. Durant, who ruptured an Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, will likely have to wait a year before he returns to action, though.

Golden State’s chief executive and majority owner, Joe Lacob, announced Monday that, as long as he ran the team, no member of the Warriors would again wear No. 35.

Lacob called Durant — who led the Warriors to the Finals in each of his three seasons, winning two titles and two Finals MVP awards — “a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game.” He added that the 30-year-old forward “carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court” and that his “commitment to our community was evident each day.”

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement Sunday that Durant was “a champion, perennial All-Star and one of the great players of this, or any, generation.”

"Adding a player of Kevin’s caliber to our organization elevates our ability to compete with the elite teams in this league,” Marks said.

Brooklyn acquired Durant and a protected first-round pick in 2020 from Golden State for guards D’Angelo Russell and Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham. Of getting the 23-year-old Russell, a 2019 all-star, in the sign-and-trade deal, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said that “his best basketball is certainly ahead of him in regards to his career trajectory.”

A spokesman for the Nets told The Washington Post that the team had no comment at this time on why Durant chose No. 7.

Some of the online speculation Sunday took note of LeBron James’s recent hint that he would switch from jersey No. 23 to No. 6 this season. Yahoo Sports reported last week that James, who wore No. 6 while playing for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, was gifting No. 23 to new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who wore that number during his seven seasons with New Orleans.

Others pointed out that former all-star forward Carmelo Anthony wore No. 7 for the Knicks while laying claim to the unofficial title of best NBA player in New York over the past decade.

By snaring Durant and Irving, both of whom were widely rumored to be top free agency targets of the Knicks themselves, the Nets are making a strong bid to move out from under the shadow of their crosstown rival, which has a far larger following in New York despite nearly two decades of ineptitude.

A 10-time all-star and the 2014 NBA MVP, Durant stunned the league by joining the Warriors in free agency in 2016, after spending the preceding nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a franchise that was based in Seattle and called the SuperSonics when they made Durant the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft.

