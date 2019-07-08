

Brad Boxberger, an all-star in 2015, would become the latest veteran reliever to sign with the Nationals. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals’ search for bullpen help isn’t stopping for the all-star break.

The team is close to signing right-hander Brad Boxberger, a 31-year-old former all-star, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

When the agreement is finalized, Boxberger will join Class AA Harrisburg, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans.

In 29 appearances out of the bullpen for the Kansas City Royals this season, Boxberger had a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts against 17 walks in 26 2/3 innings. The Royals designated him for assignment June 26, then released him July 1.

The bullpen remains one of the Nationals’ biggest question marks, even after a scorching stretch put them in the National League’s top wild-card spot to end the season’s first half. Washington’s bullpen ERA of 6.08 still ranks worst in baseball, narrowly behind the Baltimore Orioles (6.06).

This acquisition, of a veteran reliever with poor recent numbers but a history of success, is in line with how the Nationals have addressed the issue. Three similar free agents — right-handers Fernando Rodney and Javy Guerra and left-hander Jonny Venters — figure to be important players moving forward. Another one, right-hander Trevor Rosenthal, fit the description when he signed in the offseason, but he was released last month after he struggled to find his command in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Boxberger was an all-star for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, when he led the American League with 41 saves. He has been inconsistent in the years since, and he has mostly struggled to live up to the billing he received in 2009 as a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds out of the University of Southern California. He was shifted to a relief role during his first minor league season, and the Nationals would be his fifth major league team.

He has had only one season with an ERA better than 4.39 since his all-star campaign, though he did save 32 games last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Boxberger signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with Kansas City in the offseason.

Still, veterans such as Rodney, Guerra and Venters seem to have found something in Washington they did not have in their previous stops. The Nationals are hoping Boxberger can do the same, because anything helps.

Barry Svrluga and Jesse Dougherty contributed to this report.

