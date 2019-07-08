

The U.S. women's national team was feted with a parade in New York City after winning the World Cup in 2015. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Fresh off winning its fourth World Cup title, the U.S. women’s national team will be feted in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade along Broadway.

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion USWNT,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted after the United States’ 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final. “You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam.”

The mayor’s office announced on Sunday that a limited number of tickets would be available to the general public to attend a ceremony at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday following the parade. Registration opened at 2 p.m. on Monday and was closed within seconds. The mayor’s office later noted that the parade is free and open to the public.

The Ticker Tape Parade is FREE and open to all!



The route starts Wednesday at 9:30am at Battery Park and heads along the Canyon of Heroes — up Broadway to City Hall. #USWNT #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/sUCpqq3u65 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 8, 2019

New York has experience celebrating the women’s national team. In 2015, de Blasio’s administration announced a parade along the stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes, from the Battery to City Hall. It was held five days after the Americans defeated Japan, 5-2, to win their third World Cup title and three days after the USWNT celebrated with thousands of fans at a rally at L.A. Live near the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The parade, which attracted tens of thousands of revelers and cost the city an estimated $1.5 million, was New York’s first to honor a women’s team. It also marked the first time New York celebrated a group of national athletes with a ticker-tape parade since 1984, when the medal winners at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles were feted. According to the mayor’s office, New York City has hosted 206 parades along the Canyon of Heroes since the first one to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886.

Megan Rapinoe, who was named the most valuable player of this year’s tournament, rode on the lead float and showed off the World Cup trophy during the 2015 parade. She was joined by Carli Lloyd, who scored three goals in that year’s final, Coach Jill Ellis and the mayor. More than 12,000 people entered a lottery for 2,000 spots to view the post-parade ceremony at City Hall Park, where de Blasio presented every player a key to the city. Robin Roberts served as the emcee for the celebration.

.@mPinoe celebrated with the #BestFansInTheWorld after the Key Ceremony at City Hall. 🌍🏆🔑 pic.twitter.com/p2edvN18HT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 10, 2015

“Young women who watched that game will grow up and they’ll tell their daughters and tell their sons about that 2015 championship team that made history — that opened minds and brought us together,” de Blasio said during the ceremony.

Say cheese! We were just in the first-ever ticker-tape parade honoring an all-female team! #SheBelieves #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/uXiwSj7Btn — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 10, 2015

When the United States won its second Women’s World Cup with a penalty-kick shootout victory over China at the Rose Bowl in 1999, the team waved and danced atop red, white and blue floats driven along Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland the following day.

“As fans roared from behind ropes, each player shook hands with Mickey Mouse,” The Post reported. “Forward Mia Hamm almost knocked him over with an affectionate hug and kiss.”

Wednesday’s parade in New York figures to be the largest celebration of the USWNT yet.

“New York is incredibly proud to join the rest of the country in celebrating this exhilarating World Cup Victory,” New York first lady Chirlane McCray said in a statement. “We applaud the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s athletic prowess, their advocacy in fighting for equal pay, and their use of their international platform to speak out against injustice.”

WE’RE COMING HOME.



See you soon, 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/94k2iiRPDa — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 8, 2019

