

Houston's Jake Marisnick collides with Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sunday provided unfortunate examples of the perils of being a major league catcher. Hours after the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli said he was giving up the position because of concussions, Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy had to be carted off the field following a violent home-plate collision.

Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros was attempting to tag up from third and score on a short fly ball to right field Sunday when he crashed into Lucroy, who subsequently lay on the field for a few moments and required medical attention. Lucroy lost the ball on the play, but Marisnick was ruled out for deviating from his path and initiating contact.

ICYMI Play in the 8th when Jake Marisnick was initially called safe following a collision w/ Jonathan Lucroy at the plate. After the play was reviewed Jake was ruled out. @LAAngelsPR said Lucroy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a possible concusion &nose fracture pic.twitter.com/I8fM0ZBANH — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 7, 2019

Lucroy left the game at that point, in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Angels said he was taken to a hospital for a CT scan and to be evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture.

Earlier on Sunday, the 33-year-old Cervelli told dkpittsburghsports.com, “That’s enough. This time is different.

"I can’t live like this.”

Cervelli suffered the sixth known concussion of his 11-year major league career on May 25, when a broken bat hit him in the mask. He hasn’t played since, and while he told the website he was feeling “great,” Cervelli said that when he returned to action, it would be with a glove, not a catcher’s mitt, in his hand.

“Our discussions with Cervy to date have been about playing other positions, and we want to honor and respect that,” Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington told reporters before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “He’s come so far to be major league-ready in a short period of time. We just want to do right by him.”

A foul tip off the mask sidelined San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey on the concussion list earlier this season, mark for his second such stint since 2017. The severe injury he suffered on a 2011 home-plate collision, including a broken leg and torn ankle ligaments, was a major factor in a 2014 MLB rule change aimed at limiting those types of incidents.

The rule bars catchers from blocking home plate before they have the ball, and it states, “A runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher, or otherwise initiate an avoidable collision.”

Following Sunday’s game, Marisnick defended his actions on the play.

“I was running, I see [Lucroy] taking a step up the line like he’s going to drop and go back, so I try to take an in step and slide headfirst on the inside corner,” said the 28-year-old outfielder. “I watched the play again, and he drops right in front of me.

"Once I kind of made a decision, it was too late. It was a bad play, and I hope he’s okay.”

Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate. I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for @JLucroy20 — Jake Marisnick (@JSMarisnick) July 8, 2019

To Angels Manager Brad Ausmus, a former major league catcher, it “certainly didn’t look like a clean play.” Ausmus said that “Major League Baseball should probably take a look” at the play and “consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.”

“I don’t fault Jake because he wasn’t hunting him, he wasn’t going after him,” said Astros Manager AJ Hinch, also a former major league catcher. “He tried to take a step on where Lucroy was going to go, and it’s difficult in that little one-to-three-foot circle where you’re trying to figure out going at full speed what’s going to happen.

"It just turned out to be an ugly play.”

Read more:

Josh Bell, Pirates all-star and Home Run Derby contestant, put it all together in the first half

Indians’ Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with leukemia

Trump appears to backpedal on White House invite for USWNT, saying ‘we’ll look at that’