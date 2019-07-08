

Samantha Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper celebrate the USWNT victory over the Netherlands in Sunday's World Cup finale. (Elsa/Getty Images)

President Trump may be backpedaling, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) had no hesitation last night in inviting the U.S. women’s national team to the Capitol after its victory in the World Cup.

Congrats to @uswnt for winning w/ strength, unity & patriotism. By popular, bipartisan demand & with @USRepKCastor & @RepLaHood, co-chairs of Soccer Caucus, I’m pleased to invite the players to the US Capitol as a team or individually to celebrate your inspiring victory. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 8, 2019

Pelosi cited the team’s “strength, unity & patriotism” in issuing the invitation along with Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), who chimed in with an idea for some statuary at the Capitol.

Trump invited the team to the White House last month, regardless of the outcome of the Women’s World Cup, which the Americans won on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Dutch team.

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

But on Sunday, the president told Voice of America, “We haven’t really thought about it. We’ll look at that."

In a video recorded before the World Cup began, captain Megan Rapinoe said, 'I’m not going to the f------ White House.” Teammate Ali Krieger backed Rapinoe, saying she wouldn’t go either.

U.S. Coach Jill Ellis was asked if she would go to the White House after Sunday’s win.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t been invited, so I can’t really say.”

Told that an invitation was very likely to be forthcoming, Ellis said, “Well, I wouldn’t bet on that.”