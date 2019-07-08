President Trump may be backpedaling, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) had no hesitation last night in inviting the U.S. women’s national team to the Capitol after its victory in the World Cup.
Pelosi cited the team’s “strength, unity & patriotism” in issuing the invitation along with Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), who chimed in with an idea for some statuary at the Capitol.
Trump invited the team to the White House last month, regardless of the outcome of the Women’s World Cup, which the Americans won on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Dutch team.
But on Sunday, the president told Voice of America, “We haven’t really thought about it. We’ll look at that."
In a video recorded before the World Cup began, captain Megan Rapinoe said, 'I’m not going to the f------ White House.” Teammate Ali Krieger backed Rapinoe, saying she wouldn’t go either.
U.S. Coach Jill Ellis was asked if she would go to the White House after Sunday’s win.
“I don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t been invited, so I can’t really say.”
Told that an invitation was very likely to be forthcoming, Ellis said, “Well, I wouldn’t bet on that.”