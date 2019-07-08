

The U.S. celebrates its win. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The Fox television broadcast of the U.S. women’s national team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday earned an overnight rating of 10.0 and a 27 share around the country. That number is down from the 2015 final between the United States and Japan, which aired in prime time and delivered a 15.2 rating, but up from the 8.6 rating registered by the 2011 final between the U.S. and Japan.

The entire tournament on Fox finished up one percent from the 2015 edition, despite many games during that World Cup, which was hosted by Canada, taking place in prime time. Ratings for the 2019 tournament, held in France, were up 19 percent versus the 2011 tournament, which took place in Germany and aired on ESPN and ESPN2.

The entire tournament attracted an estimated 1 billion worldwide viewers, according to FIFA.

Sunday’s overnight rating was 20 percent higher than for the 2018 men’s World Cup final from Russia between France and Croatia, which produced an 8.3/21. Each percentage point represents around one percent of approximately 120 million households that are viewing the broadcast. The share is the percentage of televisions in use at the time of the broadcast tuned into a particular program.

The top overnight markets for the final were: Austin (16.7/46), San Diego (14.9/42), Washington (13.1/34), Kansas City (12.9/32), Seattle (12.7/39), Portland (12.4/39), San Francisco (12.3/40), Boston (12.0/33), Baltimore (12.0/30) and Los Angeles (11.4/36).

[For broadcasters, Women’s World Cup rallies record audiences with an event and a cause]

Viewership in the Netherlands for the final reached record highs with 5.5 million people watching, making it the most-watched women’s soccer match in Dutch television history. A massive 88 percent of the country’s viewing public tuned in for the game, which continued a trend of viewership records for this tournament across Europe and around the world. The Round-of-16 matchup between host France and Brazil was reportedly the most-watched women’s soccer match of all time, drawing 35 million viewers in Brazil and 10.6 million in France.

In England, the semifinal between the United States and England on the BBC attracted the network’s largest-ever audience for a women’s soccer match, and was the network’s most-watched program this year with 11.7 million viewers.

How much the increased interest in women’s soccer will carry over beyond the tournament remains to be seen. ESPN announced a new rights agreement this month with the National Women’s Soccer League to televise 14 matches on ESPNews and ESPN2 during the current season, beginning July 14.

