

Elena Delle Donne, pictured here in a June 29 game against Connecticut, broke her nose Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After an eventful West Coast road trip, the Washington Mystics returned to practice Tuesday in a different arena and missing one star player.

Elena Delle Donne did not join the team for practice at Capital One Arena, where the Mystics will play an 11:30 a.m. “camp day” game against Phoenix on Wednesday, because she was at a doctor’s appointment for the broken nose she suffered Sunday in Los Angeles. Delle Donne took a shoulder to the face on the first play of Washington’s 98-81 loss to the Sparks. Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said she doesn’t appear to need surgery at this time, but Delle Donne, the team’s leading scorer, is questionable to play in Wednesday’s game nonetheless.

The Mystics are playing in their old home of Capital One Arena rather than Entertainment and Sports Arena to better accommodate what’s expected to be a large crowd filled with local summer campers.

Delle Donne’s status isn’t the only thing that is up in the air for Washington (9-4). In addition to preparing to play the Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner-led Mercury (6-6) for the first time this season, Thibault has been in talks with the WNBA about how the Mystics will make up one half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces.

[‘Why am I different?’ Behind Natasha Cloud’s activism was a search for the answer.]

Washington completed the first half Friday night in Las Vegas, leading 51-36, before the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Southern California shook Mandalay Bay Events Center so significantly that it was deemed unsafe to continue the game. Factors beyond simply picking a date in which both teams are free to play complicate the matter; for one, the Mystics will have a different roster than the one they had Friday once Emma Meesseman and Kim Mestdagh return Wednesday night from competing with the Belgian national team in EuroBasket.

Thibault knows for sure that neither Meesseman nor Mestdagh will be able to play in a makeup game, but he has asked the league whether the team could fly in Shey Peddy, whom they temporarily added to the roster in Meesseman and Mestdagh’s place, for just the one contest. Thibault is also unsure whether the makeup game must feature the same referees as the original.

As for makeup dates, the league could be eyeing early August. The Aces play the Mystics again in Washington on Saturday afternoon, but Thibault dislikes the idea of simply tacking on one extra half of basketball to the originally scheduled game.

“That’d be six quarters of basketball. No,” Thibault said. “There are some dates we’re looking at. … We play Phoenix on August 4 and we don’t play again until the 8th, and they’re off, too, so it’s a matter of whether the arena’s available.”

For a Mystics team dealing with an injury to Delle Donne, Meesseman couldn’t arrive soon enough. The forward averaged 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during Eurobasket and will be available to play Saturday.

Thibault plans on playing her off the bench, just as he did in the beginning of the year. He doesn’t expect to need to replace Delle Donne in the starting lineup Saturday against the Aces, but Meesseman could fill that spot.

“We’re going to kind of bring her off the bench at the start of the year, see how it goes,” Thibault said. “We’ve added a few plays, so she’s going to have to have a couple days to get caught up. She’s so smart, she picks up stuff quickly. I’m not really concerned about that.”

The more pressing concern now is Phoenix. Washington is coming off a loss to the Sparks in which Los Angeles shot a franchise-record 51.6 percent from the three-point line and became the first WNBA franchise to win 450 games.

Thibault has instructed his team not to dwell much on the L.A. loss.

“We gave them about four open ones that we screwed up defensively, but as a general rule, they haven’t shot like that all year,” Thibault said. “Team makes 48 points from three, I mean 48 of 96 points from the three-point line? I don’t know what you can do.”

Nevertheless, defense was a main focus of Tuesday’s practice. The Mercury’s Leilani Mitchell is tied for the fifth-most made three-pointers in the league this season with 27, and Bonner is tied for seventh with 24. Defense will also help keep the Mystics’ offense chugging along without Delle Donne. Thibault plans on sticking with forwards Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers in place of Delle Donne just as he did against the Sparks. Powers scored a team-high 24 points Sunday.

“My offense comes from me being really focused on defense, believe it or not,” Powers said. “But you know, the way we work the ball around as a team really helped me find some open shots."

Even with Hawkins and Powers playing in place of Delle Donne, center LaToya Sanders doesn’t expect the team’s offense to change much.

“When [Delle Donne’s] out of the game we have to take certain plays out that are specially for her, but a lot of our offense is kind of freelance,” Sanders said. “We have good enough chemistry, and unfortunately we played with Elena missing a couple games last year. So we know how to adjust.”

