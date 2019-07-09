

Italy's Filippo Magnini during a heat for the men's 100-meter freestyle at the 2016 Olympics. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

Italian Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini’s strong water skills came in handy on Sunday. Just not in a pool.

Magnini, 37, was swimming with his girlfriend when he spotted a tourist who was drowning off Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterrean Sea. Then Magnini, a two-time world champion in the 100-meter freestyle who won Bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, rescued the tourist after the man struggled to stay afloat.

According to BBC News, the tourist’s friends yelled for help, and before lifeguards could get to the spot, Magnini kept the man’s head above water until lifeguards arrived with a raft.

“The bather was in a lot of trouble,” Magnini told the Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, according to BBC News. “He was quite frightened, he was really stuck and had swallowed some seawater.”

BBC News identified the tourist as Andrea Benedetto and reported that he was taken to the hospital after he was rescued.

“When I reached him, he wasn’t even able to speak,” Magnini said. “It wasn’t easy to lift him onto the raft, so we laid him on an airbed that some other bathers had nearby.”

Marco Bencivenga, the chief editor of the Cremona local paper La Provincia, witnessed the rescue and reported it on his Facebook page.

More from The Post:

