

Amanda Nunes celebrates her win over Holly Holm at UFC 239. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team earned widespread praise en route to winning the World Cup, and Amanda Nunes was cheering for it every step of the way. While Megan Rapinoe and Co. were finishing off their championship run over the weekend, the UFC champion showed that she merits her own ovation for athletic dominance.

At Saturday’s UFC 239 event, Nunes (18-4, 13 KOs) demolished Holly Holm (12-5, 8 KOs) in the first round to retain her bantamweight crown. Nunes got the final sequence going in a manner the USWNT might appreciate, using a powerful kick to send Holm to the canvas before a flurry of punches had the referee jumping in to stop the fight.

Amanda Nunes absolutely destroyed Holly Holm pic.twitter.com/pcojKAD5IA — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) July 7, 2019

If the kick looked painfully familiar to Holm, it’s because she used a similar move to dethrone Ronda Rousey in a stunning 2015 upset. That second-round knockout loss dealt a major blow to the psyche of the previously undefeated Rousey, whose mixed martial arts career effectively came to an end in her next fight, when she was pummeled by Nunes in just 48 seconds.

Nunes has now beaten all three women who held the UFC women’s bantamweight title before her, including Miesha Tate. Having quickly ended Holm’s run as champion in 2016, Tate proved no match later that year for Nunes, who won by first-round submission after landing damaging early shots.

In December, Nunes earned perhaps her most impressive win when she needed only 51 seconds to knock out fellow Brazilian star Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who hadn’t lost in over 13 years. Nunes moved up a division for the fight and snatched Cyborg’s featherweight title, becoming the first woman to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Toss in a pair of victories over future flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and Nunes’s nine-fight winning streak has featured a who’s-who of women’s MMA, most of whom were speedily dispatched. Little wonder, then, that the 31-year-old is being hailed by some as the greatest female MMA fighter ever, one of the finest fighters to set foot in the Octagon.

If you made a WMMA Mt. Rushmore, Nunes has likely knocked them all out — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) July 7, 2019

Such a remarkable résumé should have Nunes entrenched as one of the UFC’s biggest stars, and while she is that, she’s also further from household-name status than her accomplishments might suggest.

Part of that is the fault of the UFC, which has arguably failed to give its first openly gay champion adequate promotion, most notably in the run-up to the otherwise much-hyped showdown with Rousey. As if to atone for his own mishandling of Nunes, UFC president Dana White went on the offensive after UFC 239, ripping into The Athletic’s Darren Rovell for comments the sports-business journalist made about her in December.

“Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport,” Rovell said in a tweet at the time. “Brutally damaging to UFC. Nunes isn’t in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two.”

The baddest woman on the planet 🙌



Amanda Nunes is unstoppable in the Octagon 🦁#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/QPi0OieVwJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 6, 2019

“This is the kind of stupid [expletive] that we hear,” White said at a post-fight news conference Saturday. “ … The numbers tonight were off the charts and she was part of that."

“It was a great card and a card that a lot of people were excited about. She’s the co-main event,” White added of Nunes. “I tell you guys this all the time. I don’t listen to this stupidness about anyone who says she isn’t a star.”

Which brings us back to the USWNT, whose players have made international headlines for their wins, goal celebrations and disputes with the likes of President Trump and power brokers within their own sport.

The team’s World Cup-clinching win Sunday over the Netherlands garnered 14.3 million viewers for Fox Sports, despite an 11 a.m. start time, and U.S. players are set for a ticket-tape parade in New York and possible visits to both Houses of Congress.

To judge from social media posts, Nunes has been as excited as anyone for the USWNT’s success. In the days before UFC 239, she enthusiastically told reporters, “They love each other so much, and give me, like, good vibes to always watch them, and they play so good — honestly, those girls are the best.”

Rooting for Amanda Nunes tonight because she is a huge USWNT fan. She was watching the USA vs England game during an interview and went nuts when Alex Morgan scored. “Sorry, I’m watching the game,” she told the reporter.” “Are you still there?” he asked over speakerphone. Haha. pic.twitter.com/3srAA4qSvA — Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold_) July 7, 2019

Nunes noted that her childhood in soccer-mad Brazil gave her a passion for the sport and that, having relocated to the U.S. over a decade ago, it felt only natural to her to root for her adopted country’s national team.

Asked last week what message she would have for the USWNT as it prepared to take on the Netherlands, Nunes said, “Good luck. I know they’ve been waiting for this moment their whole lives, and it’s gonna be huge. I’m going to be cheering for them, for sure.

"I have my jersey ready,” she continued with a smile, “everything ready to cheer for them, and they will get that trophy for sure.”

The USWNT got that well-earned trophy, just hours after one of the team’s biggest fans held onto one of her title belts with yet another punishing victory over a big-name opponent.

She doesn’t necessarily need a ticker-tape parade, but Nunes has done more than enough to earn greater recognition as at least one of the baddest women on the planet.

Read more:

UFC to return to Washington for December event at Capital One Arena

The USWNT is after something far more subversive than just better pay

Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson put on a show