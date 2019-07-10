The Women’s World Cup attracted 1 billion viewers worldwide. Ratings on Fox Sports were up 2 percent from the 2015 edition, and up 11 percent compared with Germany in 2011. U.S. viewership of the final game between the national team and Netherlands was 22 percent higher than the previous men’s World Cup final between France and Croatia. It is a story of success for women’s soccer in the country.

[The U.S. women’s soccer team’s battle for equality is transcending sports]

Just because it is over, however, does not mean you have to wait four years to cheer again for Rose Lavelle. Or English striker Rachel Daly. Or Aussie Sam Kerr. Many of the superstars who dominated in France play for teams in the U.S.'s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), including the entire American roster.

Reign F.C. Tacoma, Wash. Sky Blue F.C. Piscataway, N.J. Portland Thorns Portland, Ore. Chicago Red Stars Chicago, Ill. Washington Spirit Washington, D.C. Utah Royals F.C. Salt Lake City, Utah North Carolina Courage Raleigh, N.C. Houston Dash Houston, Tex. Orlando Pride Orlando, Fla. WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS Red Stars Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz Thorns Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath Courage Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, Jessica McDonald Royals Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press Pride Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan Spirit Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh Reign Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe Sky Blue Carli Lloyd No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash. Reign F.C. Tacoma, Wash. Portland Thorns Portland, Ore. Chicago Red Stars Chicago, Ill. Sky Blue F.C. Piscataway, N.J. Utah Royals F.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Washington Spirit Washington, D.C. North Carolina Courage Raleigh, N.C. Houston Dash Houston, Tex. Orlando Pride Orlando, Fla. WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS Courage Abby Dahlkemper Crystal Dunn Sam Mewis Jessica McDonald Red Stars Alyssa Naeher Tierna Davidson Morgan Brian Julie Ertz Thorns Adrianna Franch Emily Sonnett Lindsey Horan Tobin Heath Royals Becky Sauerbrunn Kelley O’Hara Christen Press Spirit Rose Lavelle Mallory Pugh Pride Ashlyn Harris Ali Krieger Alex Morgan Sky Blue Carli Lloyd Reign Allie Long Megan Rapinoe No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash. Reign F.C. Tacoma, Wash. Portland Thorns Portland, Ore. Sky Blue F.C. Piscataway, N.J. Chicago Red Stars Chicago, Ill. Utah Royals F.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Washington Spirit Washington, D.C. North Carolina Courage Raleigh, N.C. Houston Dash Houston, Tex. Orlando Pride Orlando, Fla. WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS Red Stars Alyssa Naeher Tierna Davidson Morgan Brian Julie Ertz Thorns Adrianna Franch Emily Sonnett Lindsey Horan Tobin Heath Courage Abby Dahlkemper Crystal Dunn Sam Mewis Jessica McDonald Royals Becky Sauerbrunn Kelley O’Hara Christen Press Reign Allie Long Megan Rapinoe Pride Ashlyn Harris Ali Krieger Alex Morgan Spirit Rose Lavelle Mallory Pugh Sky Blue Carli Lloyd No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash. Reign F.C. Tacoma, Wash. Portland Thorns Portland, Ore. Sky Blue F.C. Piscataway, N.J. Chicago Red Stars Chicago, Ill. Utah Royals F.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Washington Spirit Washington, D.C. North Carolina Courage Raleigh, N.C. Houston Dash Houston, Tex. Orlando Pride Orlando, Fla. WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS Red Stars Alyssa Naeher Tierna Davidson Morgan Brian Julie Ertz Thorns Adrianna Franch Emily Sonnett Lindsey Horan Tobin Heath Courage Abby Dahlkemper Crystal Dunn Sam Mewis Jessica McDonald Royals Becky Sauerbrunn Kelley O’Hara Christen Press Pride Ashlyn Harris Ali Krieger Alex Morgan Spirit Rose Lavelle Mallory Pugh Sky Blue Carli Lloyd Reign Allie Long Megan Rapinoe No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash.

Many other international favorites play on one of the NWSL’s nine teams. Marta, a Brazilian forward playing for the Orlando Pride, is the top scorer in World Cup history and has been named Player of the Year by FIFA six times. The Australian captain Samantha Kerr, one of the best forwards in the world, is a member of the Chicago Red Stars. The Spaniard Vero Boquete was not in France with her national team, but you can see her in Salt Lake City playing for the Utah Royals.

Regular season NSWL play goes until Oct. 12, and if you are in D.C. on Aug. 24 you can see Lavelle’s Washington Spirit take on Alex Morgan’s Orlando Pride at Audi Field. Megan Rapinoe will visit the capital with Reign F.C. on Sep. 14. ESPN will broadcast 11 regular season games and the league’s three playoff games on its channels, including the NWSL Championship on Oct. 27.

[Senate bill would block federal funds for 2026 World Cup until USWNT gets equal pay]

College soccer

There is plenty more women’s soccer to watch outside the nine NWSL cities. If you want to see the future stars of the women’s national team, who might be leading the way at the World Cup in 2023 or 2027, you can follow the college season.



Tobin Heath of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women's World Cup at the end of the match. Heath was one of the five former Tar Heels participating in the World Cup with the United States national team. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Five current U.S. national team players attended the University of North Carolina, two more than any other school. Some players, like Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh chose to bypass college, similar to how player development works in Europe. Horan played for the dominant French club Paris Saint-Germain before coming back to the U.S. to play for Portland. Pugh was at UCLA for a semester before joining the Washington Spirit.

ESPN holds the rights for NCAA women’s soccer.

HOMETOWN Mewis Rapinoe Naeher Long Heath Dunn Horan Dahlkemper, Davidson Lavelle Lloyd Krieger Pugh Sauerbrann Franch Morgan Sonnett Press McDonald Ertz O’Hara Brian COLLEGE University of Portland Univ. of Wisconsin Rutgers 2 UC Berkeley Penn State 3 Stanford 3 UVA Santa Clara University 5 2 UCLA Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill Oklahoma State Horan and Pugh did not play college soccer. HOMETOWN Mewis Rapinoe Naeher Long Heath Dunn Dahlkemper, Davidson Lavelle Horan Lloyd Franch Krieger Pugh Sauerbrann Morgan Sonnett Press McDonald Ertz O’Hara Brian COLLEGE University of Portland Univ. of Wisconsin Penn State 2 UC Berkeley Rutgers 3 Stanford 3 UVA Santa Clara University 5 UCLA 2 Oklahoma State Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill Horan and Pugh did not play college soccer. HOMETOWN Mewis Rapinoe Naeher Long Heath Dunn Dahlkemper, Davidson Lavelle Horan Lloyd Franch Krieger Pugh Sauerbrann Morgan Sonnett Press McDonald Ertz O’Hara Brian COLLEGE University of Portland Univ. of Wisconsin Penn State 2 UC Berkeley Rutgers Stanford 3 UVA 3 Santa Clara University 5 UCLA 2 Oklahoma State Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill Horan and Pugh did not play college soccer. HOMETOWN Mewis Rapinoe Naeher Long Heath Dunn Dahlkemper, Davidson Lavelle Horan Lloyd Franch Krieger Pugh Sauerbrann Morgan Sonnett Press McDonald Ertz O’Hara Brian COLLEGE University of Portland Univ. of Wisconsin Penn State 2 UC Berkeley Rutgers Stanford 3 UVA 3 Santa Clara University 5 UCLA 2 Oklahoma State Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill Horan and Pugh did not play college soccer. HOMETOWN COLLEGE University of Portland Mewis Univ. of Wisconsin Rapinoe Naeher Long Heath Penn State 2 UC Berkeley Dunn Dahlkemper, Davidson Rutgers Lavelle Horan Lloyd Stanford 3 Franch 3 Krieger UVA Santa Clara University Pugh Sauerbrann 5 Morgan UCLA 2 Oklahoma State Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill Sonnett Press McDonald Ertz O’Hara Brian Horan and Pugh did not play college soccer.

Photoillustration on top of the article built with photos by Srdjan Suki (EPA-EFE), Francois Lo Presti (AFP/Getty Images) and Richard Heathcote (Getty Images.)