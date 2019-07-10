The Women’s World Cup attracted 1 billion viewers worldwide. Ratings on Fox Sports were up 2 percent from the 2015 edition, and up 11 percent compared with Germany in 2011. U.S. viewership of the final game between the national team and Netherlands was 22 percent higher than the previous men’s World Cup final between France and Croatia. It is a story of success for women’s soccer in the country.
[The U.S. women’s soccer team’s battle for equality is transcending sports]
Just because it is over, however, does not mean you have to wait four years to cheer again for Rose Lavelle. Or English striker Rachel Daly. Or Aussie Sam Kerr. Many of the superstars who dominated in France play for teams in the U.S.'s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), including the entire American roster.
Reign F.C.
Tacoma, Wash.
Sky Blue F.C.
Piscataway, N.J.
Portland Thorns
Portland, Ore.
Chicago
Red Stars
Chicago, Ill.
Washington Spirit
Washington, D.C.
Utah
Royals F.C.
Salt Lake
City, Utah
North Carolina
Courage
Raleigh, N.C.
Houston
Dash
Houston, Tex.
Orlando
Pride
Orlando, Fla.
WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS
Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz
Thorns
Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan,
Tobin Heath
Courage
Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis,
Jessica McDonald
Royals
Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press
Pride
Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan
Spirit
Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh
Reign
Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe
Sky Blue
Carli Lloyd
No player in the U.S. World Cup roster
plays for the Houston Dash.
Reign F.C.
Tacoma, Wash.
Portland Thorns
Portland, Ore.
Chicago
Red Stars
Chicago, Ill.
Sky Blue F.C.
Piscataway, N.J.
Utah
Royals F.C.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Washington Spirit
Washington, D.C.
North
Carolina
Courage
Raleigh, N.C.
Houston
Dash
Houston, Tex.
Orlando
Pride
Orlando, Fla.
WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS
Courage
Abby Dahlkemper
Crystal Dunn
Sam Mewis
Jessica McDonald
Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher
Tierna Davidson
Morgan Brian
Julie Ertz
Thorns
Adrianna Franch
Emily Sonnett
Lindsey Horan
Tobin Heath
Royals
Becky Sauerbrunn
Kelley O’Hara
Christen Press
Spirit
Rose Lavelle
Mallory Pugh
Pride
Ashlyn Harris
Ali Krieger
Alex Morgan
Sky Blue
Carli Lloyd
Reign
Allie Long
Megan Rapinoe
No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash.
Reign F.C.
Tacoma, Wash.
Portland Thorns
Portland, Ore.
Sky Blue F.C.
Piscataway, N.J.
Chicago Red Stars
Chicago, Ill.
Utah Royals F.C.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Washington Spirit
Washington, D.C.
North
Carolina
Courage
Raleigh, N.C.
Houston Dash
Houston, Tex.
Orlando Pride
Orlando, Fla.
WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS
Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher
Tierna Davidson
Morgan Brian
Julie Ertz
Thorns
Adrianna Franch
Emily Sonnett
Lindsey Horan
Tobin Heath
Courage
Abby Dahlkemper
Crystal Dunn
Sam Mewis
Jessica McDonald
Royals
Becky Sauerbrunn
Kelley O’Hara
Christen Press
Reign
Allie Long
Megan Rapinoe
Pride
Ashlyn Harris
Ali Krieger
Alex Morgan
Spirit
Rose Lavelle
Mallory Pugh
Sky Blue
Carli Lloyd
No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash.
Reign F.C.
Tacoma, Wash.
Portland Thorns
Portland, Ore.
Sky Blue F.C.
Piscataway, N.J.
Chicago Red Stars
Chicago, Ill.
Utah Royals F.C.
Salt Lake City, Utah
Washington Spirit
Washington, D.C.
North
Carolina
Courage
Raleigh, N.C.
Houston Dash
Houston, Tex.
Orlando Pride
Orlando, Fla.
WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS
Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher
Tierna Davidson
Morgan Brian
Julie Ertz
Thorns
Adrianna Franch
Emily Sonnett
Lindsey Horan
Tobin Heath
Courage
Abby Dahlkemper
Crystal Dunn
Sam Mewis
Jessica McDonald
Royals
Becky Sauerbrunn
Kelley O’Hara
Christen Press
Pride
Ashlyn Harris
Ali Krieger
Alex Morgan
Spirit
Rose Lavelle
Mallory Pugh
Sky Blue
Carli Lloyd
Reign
Allie Long
Megan Rapinoe
No player in the U.S. World Cup roster plays for the Houston Dash.
Many other international favorites play on one of the NWSL’s nine teams. Marta, a Brazilian forward playing for the Orlando Pride, is the top scorer in World Cup history and has been named Player of the Year by FIFA six times. The Australian captain Samantha Kerr, one of the best forwards in the world, is a member of the Chicago Red Stars. The Spaniard Vero Boquete was not in France with her national team, but you can see her in Salt Lake City playing for the Utah Royals.
Regular season NSWL play goes until Oct. 12, and if you are in D.C. on Aug. 24 you can see Lavelle’s Washington Spirit take on Alex Morgan’s Orlando Pride at Audi Field. Megan Rapinoe will visit the capital with Reign F.C. on Sep. 14. ESPN will broadcast 11 regular season games and the league’s three playoff games on its channels, including the NWSL Championship on Oct. 27.
[Senate bill would block federal funds for 2026 World Cup until USWNT gets equal pay]
College soccer
There is plenty more women’s soccer to watch outside the nine NWSL cities. If you want to see the future stars of the women’s national team, who might be leading the way at the World Cup in 2023 or 2027, you can follow the college season.
Five current U.S. national team players attended the University of North Carolina, two more than any other school. Some players, like Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh chose to bypass college, similar to how player development works in Europe. Horan played for the dominant French club Paris Saint-Germain before coming back to the U.S. to play for Portland. Pugh was at UCLA for a semester before joining the Washington Spirit.
ESPN holds the rights for NCAA women’s soccer.
HOMETOWN
Mewis
Rapinoe
Naeher
Long
Heath
Dunn
Horan
Dahlkemper,
Davidson
Lavelle
Lloyd
Krieger
Pugh
Sauerbrann
Franch
Morgan
Sonnett
Press
McDonald
Ertz
O’Hara
Brian
COLLEGE
University of Portland
Univ. of Wisconsin
Rutgers
2
UC Berkeley
Penn State
3
Stanford
3
UVA
Santa Clara University
5
2
UCLA
Univ. North
Carolina
Chapel Hill
Oklahoma State
Horan and Pugh did not
play college soccer.
HOMETOWN
Mewis
Rapinoe
Naeher
Long
Heath
Dunn
Dahlkemper, Davidson
Lavelle
Horan
Lloyd
Franch
Krieger
Pugh
Sauerbrann
Morgan
Sonnett
Press
McDonald
Ertz
O’Hara
Brian
COLLEGE
University of Portland
Univ. of Wisconsin
Penn State
2
UC Berkeley
Rutgers
3
Stanford
3
UVA
Santa Clara University
5
UCLA
2
Oklahoma State
Univ. North
Carolina
Chapel Hill
Horan and Pugh did not
play college soccer.
HOMETOWN
Mewis
Rapinoe
Naeher
Long
Heath
Dunn
Dahlkemper, Davidson
Lavelle
Horan
Lloyd
Franch
Krieger
Pugh
Sauerbrann
Morgan
Sonnett
Press
McDonald
Ertz
O’Hara
Brian
COLLEGE
University of Portland
Univ. of Wisconsin
Penn State
2
UC Berkeley
Rutgers
Stanford
3
UVA
3
Santa Clara University
5
UCLA
2
Oklahoma State
Univ. North
Carolina
Chapel Hill
Horan and Pugh did not
play college soccer.
HOMETOWN
Mewis
Rapinoe
Naeher
Long
Heath
Dunn
Dahlkemper, Davidson
Lavelle
Horan
Lloyd
Franch
Krieger
Pugh
Sauerbrann
Morgan
Sonnett
Press
McDonald
Ertz
O’Hara
Brian
COLLEGE
University of Portland
Univ. of Wisconsin
Penn State
2
UC Berkeley
Rutgers
Stanford
3
UVA
3
Santa Clara University
5
UCLA
2
Oklahoma State
Univ. North
Carolina
Chapel Hill
Horan and Pugh did not
play college soccer.
HOMETOWN
COLLEGE
University of Portland
Mewis
Univ. of Wisconsin
Rapinoe
Naeher
Long
Heath
Penn State
2
UC Berkeley
Dunn
Dahlkemper, Davidson
Rutgers
Lavelle
Horan
Lloyd
Stanford
3
Franch
3
Krieger
UVA
Santa Clara University
Pugh
Sauerbrann
5
Morgan
UCLA
2
Oklahoma State
Univ. North
Carolina
Chapel Hill
Sonnett
Press
McDonald
Ertz
O’Hara
Brian
Horan and Pugh did not
play college soccer.
Photoillustration on top of the article built with photos by Srdjan Suki (EPA-EFE), Francois Lo Presti (AFP/Getty Images) and Richard Heathcote (Getty Images.)