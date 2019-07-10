By Chiqui Esteban
Chiqui Esteban
Graphics director

The Women’s World Cup attracted 1 billion viewers worldwide. Ratings on Fox Sports were up 2 percent from the 2015 edition, and up 11 percent compared with Germany in 2011. U.S. viewership of the final game between the national team and Netherlands was 22 percent higher than the previous men’s World Cup final between France and Croatia. It is a story of success for women’s soccer in the country.

[The U.S. women’s soccer team’s battle for equality is transcending sports]

Just because it is over, however, does not mean you have to wait four years to cheer again for Rose Lavelle. Or English striker Rachel Daly. Or Aussie Sam Kerr. Many of the superstars who dominated in France play for teams in the U.S.'s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), including the entire American roster.

Reign F.C.

Tacoma, Wash.

Sky Blue F.C.

Piscataway, N.J.

Portland Thorns

Portland, Ore.

Chicago

Red Stars

Chicago, Ill.

Washington Spirit

Washington, D.C.

Utah

Royals F.C.

Salt Lake

City, Utah

North Carolina

Courage

Raleigh, N.C.

Houston

Dash

Houston, Tex.

Orlando

Pride

Orlando, Fla.

WHERE THE U.S. NATIONAL TEAM PLAYS

Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz

Thorns

Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan,

Tobin Heath

Courage

Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis,

Jessica McDonald

Royals

Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press

Pride

Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Alex Morgan

Spirit

Rose Lavelle, Mallory Pugh

Reign

Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe

Sky Blue

Carli Lloyd

No player in the U.S. World Cup roster

plays for the Houston Dash.

Many other international favorites play on one of the NWSL’s nine teams. Marta, a Brazilian forward playing for the Orlando Pride, is the top scorer in World Cup history and has been named Player of the Year by FIFA six times. The Australian captain Samantha Kerr, one of the best forwards in the world, is a member of the Chicago Red Stars. The Spaniard Vero Boquete was not in France with her national team, but you can see her in Salt Lake City playing for the Utah Royals.

Regular season NSWL play goes until Oct. 12, and if you are in D.C. on Aug. 24 you can see Lavelle’s Washington Spirit take on Alex Morgan’s Orlando Pride at Audi Field. Megan Rapinoe will visit the capital with Reign F.C. on Sep. 14. ESPN will broadcast 11 regular season games and the league’s three playoff games on its channels, including the NWSL Championship on Oct. 27.

[Senate bill would block federal funds for 2026 World Cup until USWNT gets equal pay]

College soccer

There is plenty more women’s soccer to watch outside the nine NWSL cities. If you want to see the future stars of the women’s national team, who might be leading the way at the World Cup in 2023 or 2027, you can follow the college season.


Tobin Heath of the U.S. celebrates winning the Women's World Cup at the end of the match. Heath was one of the five former Tar Heels participating in the World Cup with the United States national team. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Five current U.S. national team players attended the University of North Carolina, two more than any other school. Some players, like Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh chose to bypass college, similar to how player development works in Europe. Horan played for the dominant French club Paris Saint-Germain before coming back to the U.S. to play for Portland. Pugh was at UCLA for a semester before joining the Washington Spirit.

ESPN holds the rights for NCAA women’s soccer.

HOMETOWN

Mewis

Rapinoe

Naeher

Long

Heath

Dunn

Horan

Dahlkemper,

Davidson

Lavelle

Lloyd

Krieger

Pugh

Sauerbrann

Franch

Morgan

Sonnett

Press

McDonald

Ertz

O’Hara

Brian

COLLEGE

University of Portland

Univ. of Wisconsin

Rutgers

2

UC Berkeley

Penn State

3

Stanford

3

UVA

Santa Clara University

5

2

UCLA

Univ. North

Carolina

Chapel Hill

Oklahoma State

Horan and Pugh did not

play college soccer.

Photoillustration on top of the article built with photos by Srdjan Suki (EPA-EFE), Francois Lo Presti (AFP/Getty Images) and Richard Heathcote (Getty Images.)