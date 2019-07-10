Hoping to bounce back from a disappointing two-game trip to the West Coast, the Washington Mystics failed to regroup at home against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, losing 91-68 and dropping to second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Mystics’ loss came in front of a crowd of 15,377, which consisted primarily of singing, shrieking campers from the Washington area for the team’s annual “camp day” at Capital One Arena. Despite a strong first quarter, the Mystics were unable to stop the Mercury’s Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner, who combined to score 47 points in the midday matchup.

Forward Tianna Hawkins provided a bright spot for the Mystics offense, filling the gap left by the team’s leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, who sat out Wednesday’s game due to a broken nose. However, Hawkins’s contributions were not enough to overcome the Mercury’s height advantage and a team defensive performance in which “everything was wrong,” according to Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault.

“I don’t really have a lot of positive to say about a game like that,” Thibault said. “When you score 24 points in the second half and you don’t defend, you’re not going to win too much. We kind of felt sorry for ourselves a little today.”

The Mystics (9-5) faced the Mercury (7-6) for the first time this season in suboptimal conditions, with Delle Donne out and the game played away from the team’s new home, the Entertainment and Sports Arena, to better accommodate the camp crowds. But players did not make excuses for the loss.

“[Griner] had 30 on all of us last year and we still won two out of the three games,” said LaToya Sanders, who defended Griner for most of the game. “So it's not like her getting big numbers is the problem. She’s always going to get hers, but we didn't play good defense on everybody else.”

While the Mystics struggled to defend the five-time WNBA All-Star and her Mercury teammates, Washington’s shooting performance also fell flat. The team shot 22 percent from the three-point line on Wednesday — 12 points below its season average.

Washington jumped out to a strong start, spreading the ball between guards Kristi Toliver and Ariel Atkins and feeding Hawkins under the basket. The team led 27-22 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mercury pulled ahead in the second after a series of missed shots by the Mystics, and a 10-point run gave the Mercury a 49-44 halftime lead.

“Obviously missing Elena and Emma [Meesseman] and stuff is a blow, but every team goes through that,” Thibault said. “I can accept a loss, too. Those are going to happen. But I didn't like the way we lost today. Particularly in the second half.”

Thibault said he would have liked to see the team get more looks for Toliver, the Mystics’ third-leading scorer after Delle Donne and Meesseman, who had just six shot attempts Wednesday. Delle Donne remains questionable for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, while Thibault said that Meesseman will make her return from competing with the Belgium national team in the EuroBasket championships.

Without the team’s leading scorers on the court, the Mystics — who dropped from first to second place in the East Wednesday after the Aces won their game against Indiana to take over the top spot — hoped to use the game as an opportunity to get back to normal after a strange two-game stint on the road.

On Friday, a stadium-shaking earthquake caused officials to suspend the game between the Mystics and Las Vegas, which the Mystics led at halftime. The second half has yet to be rescheduled. Two days later, the team traveled to Los Angeles, where Delle Donne suffered her injury on the first play of Sunday’s game against the Sparks.

Wednesday did provide a comeback moment for at least one player. Hawkins, who shot zero for seven from the three-point line on Sunday, posted a team-high 24 points on Wednesday.

“My main focus into this game was just coming in and playing hard in the absence of Elena,” said Haskins, who also notched seven rebounds.

Unfortunately, her performance wasn’t nearly enough for Washington to get the win.

"Tianna had a terrific game,” said Thibault. “Shame to waste it.”