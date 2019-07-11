

This is Delle Donne's sixth all-star selection. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Elena Delle Donne may be nursing a broken nose, but the Washington Mystics’ starting forward got a whiff of some happy news Thursday afternoon: Delle Donne was the top vote-getter for this month’s WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas and will captain one of the teams.

It’s the second consecutive year that Delle Donne, now a six-time all-star, was chosen as captain by virtue of being one of the top two vote-getters from a combination of fans, current WNBA players and media members. The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson will serve as her opposing captain. Since Delle Donne finished first among fan votes, she’ll get to pick first when selecting her all-star roster.

Of the 10 players — four guards and six frontcourt players — chosen as starters, only Phoenix’s Brittney Griner has as many all-star nods as Delle Donne. The Mercury center entered the league alongside Delle Donne in 2013 and is also a six-time all-star.

The 12 reserve players are selected by the league’s head coaches and will be announced on Monday. The coaches of the teams with the top two records in the league as of Friday night will serve as coaches for the All-Star Game; as of Thursday, Las Vegas’ Bill Laimbeer and Washington’s Mike Thibault occupy those spots.

Here’s the complete list of the 2019 all-star starters: