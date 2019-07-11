

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has posted a 2.30 ERA through 129⅓ innings with a major league leading 181 strikeouts. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We get it, Max Scherzer, you’re good.

The three-time Cy Young award winner (and proud papa) has posted a 2.30 ERA through 129⅓ innings with a major league leading 181 strikeouts for the Washington Nationals, giving him a chance at 300 or more strikeouts in a season for the second time in his career. His 16 quality starts — defined as an outing lasting six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs — in 2019 leads all pitchers this season and accounts for 84 percent of his outings.

Hitters have scored 29 fewer runs against him than expected after you account for the outs in the innings and men on base at the time the ball was put in play, the best mark in the league. And yet Scherzer has thrown more pitches in tense situations than any other NL starter this season, per David Manel’s Pitcher Stress Index.

That’s why it’s time to shift the conversation away from the NL Cy Young Award — which Scherzer should have no trouble winning, assuming he’s healthy during the second half of the season — and instead start talking about Scherzer as the league’s most valuable player.

[This season’s MLB home run projections are bonkers]

Only 11 pitchers have won a Most Valuable Player Award since 1956, when the Cy Young Award was first introduced. Clayton Kershaw is the most recent winner, going 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, earning 18 first-place votes. Scherzer’s 2019 campaign, so far, compares favorably to Kershaw’s, especially after you adjust for the year played. For example, Kershaw struck out batters at a rate that was 55 percent higher than the league average in 2014; Scherzer is 53 percent above average this season. Kershaw’s ERA in 2014 was 49 percent lower than average, the same as Scherzer in 2019. In fact, the only starting pitchers to be as good or better than Scherzer in these two metrics — after accounting for league and park effects — are Kershaw, Pedro Martinez (1997) and Dwight Gooden (1985).

Plus, we wouldn’t be talking about the Nationals’ playoff chances if not for Scherzer. Since May 22, Scherzer has been a nightmare for opposing batters. Hitters have gone 40 for 244 (.172) with a .476 OPS against, whiffing 94 times in 64 innings against just nine walks. Scherzer’s ERA during that span is 0.84 and all his pitches are working.

Scherzer won pitcher of the month honors this June after going 6-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts with only five walks. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out at least 68 batters while issuing five or fewer walks in a calendar month and he’s one of only five pitchers in the free agent era (since 1977) with both 65 or more strikeouts and an ERA of 1.00 or better in the same month.

During Scherzer’s dominant run, the Nationals playoff chances have spiked from 28 to 78 percent, per FanGraphs postseason projections.

The stiffest competition to Scherzer’s NL MVP bid comes from Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich. Bellinger is batting .336 with 30 home runs and a 1.124 OPS for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is batting .329 with a major league leading 31 home runs and 1.140 OPS. However, Scherzer is second to Bellinger and ahead of Yelich in wins above replacement through the first half of the season, which legitimizes Scherzer’s MVP candidacy.

Leading the league in fWAR (the FanGraphs version of WAR) has proven to be a harbinger of the award: Six of the past seven NL MVP winners have all led the league in fWAR and so have eight of the past 10, the lone outliers being Ryan Braun’s 2011 campaign (3rd) and Yelich (3rd) last season. Kershaw led the league in fWAR in 2014 (8.1 fWAR), the year he was named NL MVP.

“Here’s a guy that gets the ball once every fifth day, and he is willing his team to turn their season around every time he goes out there,” former Mets GM Steve Phillips said of Scherzer on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM earlier this month. “He is the most inspirational major league player, for me, of anybody. If I’m playing behind him, I desperately want to win for him, because he desperately wants to win for the team."

