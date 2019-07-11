

Several 'mozos', or runners, are chased by bulls of the Victoriano del Rio ranch during the fifth 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls in Pamplona, Spain on Thursday. (Peio/EPA-EFE/shutterstock) (Peio H/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman enjoys seeing the world and giving back during the offseason. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis delivered a U-Haul truck filled with bottled water to Flint, Mich., and Norman made an $18,000 donation to an immigrant respite center in McAllen, Tex., after witnessing the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border firsthand. For fun, Norman lost consciousness during a flight with the Blue Angels.

Speaking to reporters at Redskins minicamp in June, Norman said he had a trip on his itinerary for July that was “going to be a shocker for a lot of people,” but he declined to provide any more specifics.

“You will find out,” he said. “It will be GoPro worthy.”

Running with the bulls at the annual San Fermín festival in Pamplona, Spain, where video shared by ESPN showed Norman jumping over a bull in a bull ring this week, may have been what the cornerback was alluding to. It was certainly GoPro worthy.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Norman documented the experience of running with the bulls on his Instagram story.

“I had to face the bull straight on,” he said, via ESPN. “It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it.”

🎥 Así ha sido la carrera del jugador de la NFL Josh Norman en los encierros de San Fermín. pic.twitter.com/rCXVDr2DR3 — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) July 11, 2019

On Twitter, Norman, who played the part of the matador in the bullfighting-inspired “Paso Doble” dance he performed on “Dancing with the Stars” last year, said the experience was one of the greatest days of his life.

A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 💯THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there. 🇪🇸 #Feedingthespiritthatliesinthedepths#OneoftheGreatestdayeverinmylifetime pic.twitter.com/d67pnSU4R1 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 10, 2019

Norman, who has two years remaining on the five-year, $75 million deal he signed with the Redskins in 2016, is something of an adrenaline junkie. In previous offseasons, he has gone skydiving, surfed, snowboarded and driven a racecar at speeds greater than 150 mph.

“I know my weaknesses and my strengths,” Norman told Sports Illustrated of his travels last year. “You’ve got to know your weaknesses more than your strengths. So when I travel the world, I try to see things I can bring back over here and see things for what they can be and not what they are.”

In 2016, Norman told Charlotte’s WCCB TV that he “might go out and run with the bulls” with thousands of other people who travel to the northern Spanish city of Pamplona to defy death at the nine-day San Fermin celebration every year. At least four people have been gored since the festival’s daily races began Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Norman’s contract permits him to engage in such risky behavior, though the Redskins website wrote about his latest adventure. Neither the Redskins nor Norman’s agent immediately responded to a request for comment.



A runner is tossed by a bull in Pamplona, Spain, this week. (Jim Hollander/EPA)

Les Carpenter contributed to this report.

