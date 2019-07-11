

Serena Williams faces Barbora Strycova in her 12th career Wimbledon semifinal Thursday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

This year’s women’s semifinals at the All England Club feature two very familiar faces and two players who have finally broken through at Wimbledon.

We’ll start with Serena Williams vs. Barbora Strycova, because, well, only one of these semifinalists is trying to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles.

Williams advanced to her 12th Wimbledon semifinal with a solid 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over her fellow American Alison Riske on Tuesday in what was probably the best test she’s had all tournament. At 37 years old, an eighth Wimbledon title is well within her sights, considering her opponent has never made a Grand Slam semifinal — though Williams knows to underestimate Strycova (pronounced “Stritz-ova”) at her own risk.

The 33-year-old Czech player hasn’t won a set in three career singles matches against Williams, but she and doubles partner Lucie Safarova did hand Serena and sister Venus Williams their only Olympic doubles loss in the first round of the 2016 Olympics. Strycova, ranked 54th in the world in singles and third in doubles, is crafty, confident at net and, because of her 5-foot-5 height, plays a good amount of low balls. She should be able to move Williams around the court — if she can withstand the American’s powerful serve.

Up first will be Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina. Halep defeated Zhang Shuai, 7-6 (4), 6-1, to reach her first Wimbledon semifinal since 2014 on Tuesday, while Svitolina, a 24-year-old Ukrainian, made it to her first major semifinal with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

Although Svitolina has never gone this far at a Grand Slam tournament, she has been quite the giant-killer outside of major events. She’s beaten No. 1-ranked players six times in her career and has captured big titles such as the year-end WTA championship in 2018. Svitolina should present an interesting matchup for Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, because both are excellent counter punchers and defenders. Prepare for some fun (and possibly long) rallies.

What you need to know

First semifinal: No. 7 seed Simona Halep vs. No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina, 8 a.m.

Second semifinal: No. 11 seed Serena Williams vs. Barbora Strycova, approximately 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN.

Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN App. ESPN3 will offer the “Wimbledon Multicam, with boxes focusing on each player, online and on the ESPN app.

