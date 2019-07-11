The timing of the unveiling Wednesday of a Brandi Chastain statue outside the Rose Bowl could not have been better. Not only did the ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., take place on the 20th anniversary of the World Cup win by the 1999 U.S. women’s national team, it occurred as the current squad was celebrating its own recent triumph.

Chastain, 50, was on hand for the ceremony. Her statue, which honors the 1999 squad, shows her in her iconic pose on the Rose Bowl field after scoring on the penalty kick that beat China and clinched the championship.

Chastain had whipped her jersey off in jubilation, creating an indelible image. That, along with the heroics of her trailblazing teammates, helped inspire countless girls, including members of today’s USWNT, to pursue their athletic dreams.

On this day 20 years ago sports history was made! Today and everyday we will honor that moment of victory in bronze. 🇺🇸🌹🏆 #INSPIRE #1999WWC #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/jn5cmWmqCG — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) July 10, 2019

“When I stepped up to take that penalty kick, I didn’t know what that day would mean, and what that celebration would mean,” Chastain said during Wednesday’s unveiling. “ … You can’t possibly understand what a childhood dream feels like until you’ve lived it. The response you have are raw emotions."

Chastain was joined by two other members of that team, Saskia Webber and Lorrie Fair, to read aloud the numbers and names of all of its members. Of the victory two decades ago witnessed by a record crowd of more than 90,000, Chastain said, ″It really was the jumping-off period for what is happening today, and what will continue to happen for women, on and off the playing field."

Meanwhile, the successors to Chastain and Co. were heading that way to collect Best Team honors at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles. The 2019 squad spent the early part of its day in New York, enjoying a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes.

Chastain referred to remarks made Wednesday by USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe, the MVP of the World Cup who has been outspoken on social issues. She told the thousands of attendees in New York, “We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility."

“When I think about this moment, and I think about that ’99 team,” Chastain said, “a few words come to mind: friendship, teamwork, grit, competitiveness, laughter, love, strength, resiliency and, ultimately, inclusion. And I feel that that last word is where we are now.

“That everybody is a part of the conversation. Male, female, race, religion, experience, no experience — we all matter,” she continued. “We all can be better. And being a part of the 1999 team, we were challenged every day to be better. And we weren’t asked that from our coaches, but by each other.

“And I feel that type of commitment is what made us as strong as we possibly could have been.”

Earlier in the week, the USWNT shared a photo of Rapinoe at a victory celebration in 1999 for her idols. Rapinoe’s teammate Carli Lloyd, who captained the U.S. squad to the 2015 title, attended a 1999 World Cup game at Giants Stadium and said the “amazing experience” sent “shivers up my spine.”

“The importance of the 1999 victory to sports and to women cannot be overstated,” Pasadena City Councilwoman Margaret McAustin said at Wednesday’s unveiling (via KTLA). “Without the work done by the 1999 Women’s World Cup team, victory in 2019 simply wouldn’t have been possible.”

“I was happy that I could contribute to the outcome,” Chastain said. “What you see behind us is not for one person. It’s for every little soccer player out there. And so that moment, I hope that every player who puts on cleats has a moment like that.”

