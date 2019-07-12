

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash near Miami that required his left arm to be amputated. (AP Photo/File)

A report released Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol determined Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was at fault for a July 4 accident that resulted in the amputation of Norton’s left arm.

The accident report noted that Norton “made an improper lane change” while driving on State Road 836 in Miami, and that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Norton began exiting northbound onto 826 after his lane split. He then attempted to change lanes to travel southbound and sideswiped an approaching Maserati. The driver of the Maserati was able to stop, but Norton’s Ford F-250 veered across the two-lane road into a concrete barrier wall and flipped.

Norton’s left arm was amputated at the scene so he could be pulled out of his vehicle. Neither Norton nor his passenger, 34-year-old Shakir Williams, were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Norton and Williams were both transported to Ryder Trauma Center to receive treatment, while the driver and passenger of the Maserati left the scene unharmed.

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa confirmed the accident on Twitter, and has been posting updates on his status throughout the week.

On Thursday evening, ESPN reported that Norton, a former University of Miami standout, has undergone at least four surgeries on his left arm, with more expected. On Tuesday, the NFL said the league and/or the Dolphins’s insurance would cover all of Norton’s medical expenses.

Norton has received messages of support from both his college and pro football community in Miami following the accident, and his teammates launched a GoFundMe to generate additional financial support for his medical costs. Norton has posted multiple messages on his Instagram account encouraging his followers to donate blood.

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

Norton was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ roster this season after being picked up from the Carolina Panthers practice squad in December, but he said he does not think he will to return to football.

“Realistically, it’s not realistic that I’ll be able to play football anymore,” Norton said in an interview with CBS4 in Miami that aired on Thursday.

If the Dolphins place Norton on the non-football injury list for 2019, the organization could pay for all or some of his $495,000 non-guaranteed salary, according to ESPN. But for now, Norton is not focused on his contract.

“If you’re able to go through this situation, you should be happy,” Norton told Miami’s CBS television affiliate. “A lot of people are burying people. If you’re alive, you should be grateful.”

