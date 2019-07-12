

It’s easy to understand why two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon believes he is due a raise from his current salary of $5.6 million after scoring 14 total touchdowns and averaging 114.6 scrimmage yards per game last season. His odds of obtaining a richer, re-worked deal, however, may not be great in a league where the running game has been on the outs for years and there are plenty of metrics that show the wisdom of replacing running backs rather than paying them.

In 2018, teams rushed the football 25.9 times per game, the lowest mark in NFL history. And that’s just the latest in a downward trend that started back in 2003. Accompanying that statistical trend is a contractual one, in which teams have often opted to let even top-tier running backs walk away rather than spend big on a second contract. It at least appears the Los Angeles Chargers are similarly minded after their offer to Gordon.

“We received an offer — talks had been dead — but we received an offer that wasn’t a fair offer based on what Melvin has done, where he was drafted, and how he’s performed, making two of the last four Pro Bowls,” Damarius Bilbo, one of the agents who represents Gordon, told NFL Network. “It was disrespectful.”

Gordon isn’t as integral to the team’s success as he and his agents might think.

In the 12 games Gordon played last season, the Chargers averaged 128 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. In the four weeks he missed (Weeks 7, 13, 14, and 15) backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson managed 84 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry. So there is some dip in performance. However, Ekeler proved more elusive than Gordon. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, Ekeler created 3.63 yards per carry after contact in 2019. By comparison, Gordon created 2.83 yards per carry after contact, similar to what Jackson was able to muster (2.76).

Name Attempts Yards per carry after contact Melvin Gordon III 175 2.83 Austin Ekeler 106 3.63 Justin Jackson 50 2.76

All three players were beneficiaries of an improved offensive line. The Chargers offensive front ranked 31st, 23rd and 26th in adjusted line yards — a measure of offensive line play that is independent of running back performance — during Gordon’s first three years in the league yet improved that to 5th last season, which helped facilitate Gordon’s ascension to the upper echelons of the position. However, as you can see, the Chargers offensive line buoyed Ekeler and Jackson, too, thus dulling any leverage Gordon thinks he might have in negotiations.

Defenders of Gordon will argue running backs like him deserve more due to their ability to catch passes out of the backfield. But that, too, is misguided. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and Gordon connected on 50 of 66 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns, but Rivers and Ekeler combined to go 39 for 53 for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Ekeler also created more missed tackles on receptions (12) than Gordon (11) despite Gordon receiving more targets.

In addition, passes to Ekeler were more lucrative, resulting in 20.8 more points scored per 100 snaps than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each throw, almost double the mark of Gordon (11.6). Only throws to tight end Antonio Gates (11.1 EPA per 100 snaps) and wideout Travis Benjamin (minus-11.2 EPA per 100 snaps) were less successful for the Chargers last season.

Gordon wouldn’t be the first running back who misjudged the market. Le’Veon Bell thought he could make the Pittsburgh Steelers pay up, only for them to turn to James Connor, a former third-round pick in 2017 who logged 68 snaps that year before getting the starting nod with Pittsburgh a year later. Connor didn’t disappoint. He touched the ball 270 times for 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns, ending the season as the eighth-best back of 2018, per Pro Football Focus. Connor also cost just $754,572 against the cap, a mere fraction of the $14.5 million earmarked for Bell by the team before his holdout.

Bell did end up getting a four-year, $52.5 million contract ($24 million guaranteed) with the New York Jets but those contracts are rare in today’s market. In 2013, the first year in which yearly data is available from Spotrac, the average running back cost $6.2 million per year in cap space. In 2018 that dropped to $4.9 million. Six years ago, 10 NFL teams spent at least six percent of their cap dollars on running backs, with the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings spending 11 percent or more on the position. Last season only one team, the Buffalo Bills, spent more than five percent of their cap space on running backs. Buffalo finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

This isn’t to say that a great running back isn’t important or doesn’t help a team win games. It’s to say that money spent on a big second contract for a running back typically is a poor decision.

The Vikings spent their money on Adrian Peterson, giving him a seven-year, $96 million deal in 2011. He led the league in rushing yards the following season and again in 2015 but had two years in a Minnesota uniform where he mustered 75 yards or less (2014 and 2016). Tennessee inked Chris Johnson to a four-year, $53.5 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed in 2011 but cut ties with him in 2014 after a career-low 3.9 yards per carry in 2013.

The peak age for a running back is somewhere between the ages of 23 and 28 with a steep and quick decline shortly after that. The average draft age for a running back is 22 years old. If each pick is signed to a four or five-year rookie deal, the second contract almost always encompasses prime decline years, making it a risky investment.

Remember, too, teams aren’t just weighing whether or not running backs are worth, or have earned, a big contract. They’re weighing whether or not the money would be better spent elsewhere, for example, pass rushing. And the reason for teams’ reluctance to spend on running backs stems from replaceability, as we’ve shown above. NFL teams are able to find productive rushers from unlikely and varied sources with little risk or investment.

Chris Carson, the former seventh-round pick of 2017, earned the bulk of Seattle’s carries in 2018 ahead of Rashaad Penny, who was drafted 27th overall that season.

Spencer Ware got the starting gig for the Kansas City Chiefs last season after the team released Kareem Hunt. And when Ware went down with a hamstring injury the team turned to four-year pro Damien Williams and undrafted rookie Darrel Williams. In 11 games with Hunt, Kansas City averaged 115.8 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry. Without Hunt the Chiefs averaged 116.2 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.

Undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns for the Denver Broncos last year and cost just $689,704 against the cap. Only $15,000 of his three-year, $1.725 million contract is guaranteed. Compare that to the $9.2 million cap hit the Los Angeles Rams are committing to Todd Gurley, who may have an “arthritic component” to his knee, and the case is clear: don’t risk big money on running backs.

