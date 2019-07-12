

Erick Fedde is one of three Nationals pitchers moved from Fresno to Harrisburg on Thursday. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals transferred three pitchers — Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin — from Class AAA Fresno to Class AA Harrisburg on Thursday night. The move was seemingly made to have all three available on short notice for the second half, which starts Friday night in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Reliever Justin Miller, who has been on the injured list since May 18 with a rotator cuff strain, was sent on a rehab assignment, also to Harrisburg. There, Miller joined reliever Kyle Barraclough, who was optioned to Harrisburg on Wednesday after a stint on the IL with radial nerve damage.

Entering the all-star break, Manager Dave Martinez intimated that he expected the Nationals’ fifth starter to remain Voth. This move gives the team flexibility with its starters, as well as the bullpen.

After the series in Philadelphia, the Nationals will visit the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves, making East Coast-based Harrisburg a much more convenient location should they need to recall a pitcher.

The Nationals wound up with Fresno as their Class AAA affiliate last offseason after several closer options didn’t work out. The Nationals’ previous Class AAA affiliate, the Syracuse Chiefs, was bought by the New York Mets organization.

Since the Nationals last saw Fedde pitch June 20, he has struggled in the notoriously offense-heavy Pacific Coast League. With the Grizzlies, Fedde has started twice, thrown 10 innings, allowed 19 hits and 14 runs and walked four against 10 strikeouts.

McGowin has shown improvement since the Nationals sent him down May 29. He has thrown 19 innings and yielded six runs, and his latest performance was a seven-inning shutout.

The Nationals don’t seem to be sure what exactly they will do with the fifth starter role and in the bullpen, but now, at least, they have all the candidates close.

Read more on the Nationals:

The Nationals saved their season in the first half. Now comes the real test.

The ‘M’ in ‘MVP’ should stand for ‘Mad Max’

Anthony Rendon skipped the All-Star Game, but it’s getting harder for him to avoid the spotlight