

Russell Westbrook has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, earning eight all-star nods. (David Zalubowski)

The NBA’s wild offseason took another turn Thursday as the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Russell Westbrook, the 2017 MVP, to the Houston Rockets for veteran guard Chris Paul and haul of draft picks.

In addition to Paul, the Thunder will receive first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 plus the right to swap first-round picks in 2021 and 2025, with top-four protections on the picks. The trade was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post.

Oklahoma City traded away its other all-star player, Paul George, last week, as he joined Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder also received a massive allotment of draft capital in that deal and now appears well-positioned to wheel and deal its way though an extensive rebuilding project.

For the Rockets, acquiring the 30-year-old Westbrook represents another big swing for a franchise still looking to provide enough help for James Harden to get past the Golden State Warriors and into the NBA Finals. The trade could also alleviate locker-room issues, following reports of tension last season between that Harden and Paul.

Houston is taking on one of the few NBA contracts potentially more onerous than that of the 34-year-old Paul, who is set to make annual salaries of approximately $38.5 million, $41.4 million and $44.2 million over the next three seasons. Westbrook has one more year than that on his deal, with the same annual salaries over the next three seasons before costing his team $47 million in 2022-23.

