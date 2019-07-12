

Allie Long the key to New York from Chirlane McCray (l) and Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Allie Long gained a gold medal, but lost some other precious valuables this week. Long said on Thursday that someone stole her wedding ring, cash and the key to New York City she had received the day before as part of the Women’s World Cup victory celebrations. Long tweeted that the items went missing from her hotel room after she attended Wednesday night’s ESPYs awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, someone entered Long’s unlocked room at the Ritz-Carlton on Olympic Boulevard between 9 and 10 p.m., while she attended the awards show, and took the items.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

Long and her teammates were honored in New York City on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade and celebration, during which New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each player with a key to the city. Later that day, the team flew to Los Angeles to attend the 2019 ESPY Awards, where they won an award for “Best Team.”

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

Long tagged de Blasio in her tweet on Thursday, asking if he made copies of the key to her “favorite city.” The mayor responded to Long’s tweet on Friday morning, writing “So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered.”

Teammate Alex Morgan also responded to Long’s tweet, writing in all caps: “I AM FURIOUS FOR YOU.”

Long later posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her gold medal and husband Jose Batista, along with the caption, “Take my ring but not my mans (or medal Thank God).”

No suspects have been identified and no arrests made as of Thursday night, according to the Times.

Read more:

For USWNT and its fans, a World Cup parade about more than soccer

Megan Rapinoe delivers yet again for USWNT — this time with rousing parade speech

If you enjoyed the World Cup, here’s how to keep up with women’s soccer in the U.S.

Senate bill would block federal funds for 2026 World Cup until USWNT gets equal pay