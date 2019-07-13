About 20 hours after saying he felt good enough to start soon, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer landed on the 10-day injured list with mid-back strain, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to July 10.
In the corresponding move, the Nationals added catcher Spencer Kieboom from Class AA Harrisburg.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
