

Derrius Guice's return from last year's ACL surgery could be delayed by a hamstring injury.. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins running back Derrius Guice is playing down a report that he has injured his hamstring and might miss the start of training camp.

“I don’t listen to the noise, I know what’s going on with me,” he tweeted Friday night, hours after the report aired on radio station 106.7.

When a Twitter user replied to Guice saying that a lot of people are “freaking out” over the possibility of a Guice injury, Guice tweeted: “For no reason.”

The loss of any practice time is a blow for a player who was projected to be a big part of Washington’s offense. He has not participated in any of the team’s practices since he tore his ACL in the Redskins first preseason game last season. Team officials had said through the spring that Guice had recovered well from last summer’s surgery and Coach Jay Gruden had been planning on having Guice for the start of camp, which opens July 25.

Guice, a second-round pick in 2018, dazzled in the camp’s first few weeks leading to the hopes that he could be a dynamic playmaker in the team’s backfield. The Redskins ultimately signed Adrian Peterson right before the start of the season, in part to replace Guice. Peterson signed a two-year deal this spring to return and the coaches were working on a plan to find a way to get enough carries for Guice, Peterson and third-down back Chris Thompson.

If Guice misses any significant time, Washington can fill the void with Peterson and Thompson as well as Samaje Perine, a fourth-round pick in 2017, who has not gotten many opportunities the past two seasons.

