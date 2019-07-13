

An upset-filled women’s tournament laden with breakthrough performances ends Saturday at Wimbledon, when Serena Williams gets a third chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles. To do so, she’ll have to get past a fellow former world No. 1 who’s in peak condition, both physically and mentally. Simona Halep has almost none of the pressure on her shoulders heading into her first Wimbledon final, and for Williams, that’s a dangerous thing — Halep is at her best when she can play freely.

First things first: Check out colleague Liz Clarke’s detailed preview of the match, where you can read about how Halep improved her grass-court game and why Williams is playing stronger than she has all year.

[Roger Federer rallies past Rafael Nadal in four sets to reach Wimbledon final]

Now for the nitty-gritty, and let’s address Williams first. It’s the 37-year-old’s 11th career Wimbledon final, and she’ll be playing for her eighth singles championship at the All-England Club. She got here by bulldozing past Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals, showing off conditioning and shot-making she hadn’t previously displayed this year.

She has said the mixed doubles she played with Andy Murray helped on that front. But more than anything, the fact that she is playing without any pain in the injured knee that has hampered her for much of the season and kept her extremely low on match play (she had just 12 matches under her belt before the fortnight) has made the difference. Williams is moving well and is undoubtedly more confident than she was the last time we saw her compete, at the French Open in May.

As for Halep, the 2018 French Open champion is feeling herself as well. She dismantled Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 to get to her first Wimbledon final and knows all of the weight is on her opponent Saturday. She’s a top-notch defender and as determined as Rafael Nadal to play every point to the bitter end, which will hopefully make for a competitive final. History isn’t on Halep’s side — she has a 9-1 record against Williams — but the fact that she’s playing better on grass than ever before in her career should bolster her self-belief.

What you need to know

No. 7 seed Simona Halep vs. No. 11 seed Serena Williams, 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN App. ESPN3 will offer the “Wimbledon Multicam,” with boxes focusing on each player, online and on the ESPN app.

