

D.C. United's Quincy Amarikwa struts a little after scoring the tying goal late in the second half at Audi Field on Friday (Tony Quinn)

D.C. United rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the New England Revolution, 2-2, on Friday night, but playing at home and itching to wake from a summer slumber, Ben Olsen’s club gained little satisfaction.

United claimed a point but dropped two, continuing a trend of missed opportunities at Audi Field.

“It’s still disappointing we can’t get three points at home,” Olsen said, “and we’ve dropped far too many points here.”

United (8-5-8) is unbeaten in seven straight at home, but four of the past five have ended in draws.

With its next three matches on the road, Friday’s affair was vital to United’s Eastern Conference title hopes.

“We’re not really happy about it,” defender Steve Birnbaum said. “One point is better than zero, but we expect to get three at home.”

Working in a new system, United fell behind by two goals in the first 32 minutes before Leonardo Jara answered just before intermission and substitute Quincy Amarikwa scored the equalizer in the 86th before 18,903.

United (1-2-6 in the past nine matches) enjoyed a man advantage for about 30 minutes after Wilfried Zahibo received his second yellow card.

“It’s not the end of the world for us,” captain Wayne Rooney said, “but it’s a game we thought we could have won.”

Under new coach Bruce Arena, the former D.C. and U.S. national team boss who took over the Revolution in mid-May, New England (6-8-6) extended its unbeaten streak to eight.

United welcomed back Paul Arriola from U.S. Gold Cup duty but proceeded without playmaker Luciano Acosta, who served a red-card suspension.

Arriola injected energy and intensity that had been lacking at times during his absence. Although Acosta is not performing at last summer’s level, his absence left United without a creative, unpredictable element.

Olsen used his secondary formation, starting three center backs plus two outside defenders with the freedom to attack. The difference on this night was Donovan Pines played wider than usual to cover for Jara, an attack-minded right back.

“We were just a little unfamiliar with the structure we started the game in,” Olsen said. “Guys were a little timid in where they should be [defensively]. On the offensive side, we just didn’t make enough good passes and read what the game needed.”

Indeed, United did not look right at either end.

The Revolution went ahead in the fourth minute when Teal Bunbury used both speed and muscle to beat Birnbaum to Juan Fernando Caicedo’s through ball. Bunbury’s angled bid from 12 yards beat Bill Hamid to the far corner.

The right post rescued United from further damage after a Birnbaum deflection, but then New England doubled the lead. Juan Agudelo headed Bunbury’s cross. Hamid blocked the shot with his knees, leaving the rebound for Carles Gil to deposit in the right corner.

United was a mess. Without Acosta, United did not have anyone with whom to play the ball through. Additional responsibility fell on defensive midfielders Russell Canouse and Junior Moreno to target Rooney in the middle and Arriola and Lucas Rodriguez on the wings.

As halftime approached, Arriola and Jara provided a lifeline.

Arriola served a wonderful cross from near the sideline to the unmarked Jara on the back side for a six-yard one-timer past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

United was in form after intermission, peppering the Revolution resistance with threats.

“We figured it out,” Olsen said of the system.

After United gained the man advantage, Rooney should have tied it in the 71st minute, but when Arriola set him up with a perfect cross, he failed to convert from inside the six-yard box -- an astonishing miss by the world-class striker.

“I thought the defender was going to clear it,” Rooney said of the nearest New England player. “When he missed it, I had no time to react, and it came off my shin.”

A minute later, Turner made a quality save on Arriola’s rising bid.

Olsen tried forcing the issue in the last 15 minutes, pulling defenders Frederic Brillant and Joseph Mora and adding Amarikwa and midfielder Ulises Segura.

With New England focused on United’s aerial specialists Birnbaum and Pines, Rooney delivered a free kick to the center of the box for Amarikwa, who volleyed in stride from eight yards for his first goal of the season.

Rooney then set the stage for Rodriguez in stoppage time, but the Argentine attacker missed wide from 12 yards.

“Proud they battled back and got something out of the game,” Olsen said, “but certainly we need to be winning some games.”

Note: Former D.C. striker Luciano Emilio, the 2007 MLS MVP, was appointed assistant coach of second-flight Loudoun United. Since retiring, the Brazil native has operated a youth academy in the area.