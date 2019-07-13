

Admiral Schofield gets some work in during the Wizards minicamp last month. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards on Friday in Las Vegas signed the 42nd overall pick Admiral Schofield to a three-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Schofield, a 6-foot-5 wing out of the Univ. of Tennessee, was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers but traded to the Wizards as the team sought to add to its roster depth via the second round of the draft. Schofield joins Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick, as well as Justin Robinson and two-way player Garrison Mathews as the fourth rookie signed by the Wizards during this offseason.

In his first taste as a professional in the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league, Schofield has averaged 8 points (9 of 23 from the floor) and 3.8 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game. Last month, Schofield described his motivation to develop within the Wizards’ system.

“Being within the organization and seeing the excitement they have for me being here, makes me want to go even harder,” Schofield said. “So, just trying to grasp everything, trying to learn as much as I can, so I can be as confident as I can.”

Read more on the Wizards:

Isaiah Thomas says he’s fully healthy and ready to prove it with Wizards

Wizards’ Issuf Sanon credits ‘Prison Break’ for his improved command of English

Rui Hachimura is all business in his NBA Summer League debut