

Mirka Federer sat and fretted during the Wimbledon singles final. (Pool via Reuters)

“This is match is crazy,” tweeted J.J. Watt.

If it was insanity for the Houston Texans’ player, it was downright agony for Mirka Federer as she watched Roger Federer, for whom she is all things: part coach, adviser, wife and mother of their four kids. As Federer battled Novak Djokovic on the court in a “Thrilla in Manila” of a Wimbledon singles final, she squirmed. She buried her head in her hands. She frowned. She picked at her nails.

She was, in short, all of us.

Mirka is all of us. pic.twitter.com/yXLvx9M82l — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) July 14, 2019

WE ARE ALL MIRKA pic.twitter.com/jZfgBy7VPm — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) July 14, 2019

It only got worse in the fifth set, when we were reminded that Wimbledon’s final goes to a tiebreaker only when the score is tied at 12-games all.

Mirka Federer has more than most sports wives invested in Federer’s success, particularly with his 38th birthday approaching. A former player whose career was ended by injury, she may be the heart of Team Federer, overseeing his training schedule, diet and basic existence. She’s also the mother of their two sets of twins.

Born in Slovakia, she and her family moved to Switzerland when she was only 2 and she met Federer at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. Since then, Federer has won 20 Grand Slams, more than any other player with Djokovic moving to 16 with Sunday’s win. “Here we are, 17 years later, and we did it all together,” Federer told GQ two years ago.

They couldn’t quite get there Sunday, with Djokovic winning 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) and admitting that his feelings, too, were “quite turbulent.” Afterward, a composed Mirka watched the ceremony along with daughters Myla and Charlene and sons Lenny and Leo as their father was presented with the second-place trophy.

“They won’t be excited with a plate,” Federer joked to the crowd. “They’d rather take the golden thing.”

At least they can relax now.

Read more from The Post:

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in a marathon Wimbledon final for the ages

Woody Harrelson turns into a meme at Wimbledon

Perspective: Serena Williams finds her path to history narrowing to a tightrope

Playing ‘the best match of my life,’ Simona Halep dominates Serena Williams for Wimbledon title