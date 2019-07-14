

Austin Voth will start Tuesday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals will start right-hander Austin Voth on Tuesday in the series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles, Manager Dave Martinez said on Sunday morning.

“That’s as far as we got so far,” Martinez said. “After the game, I’ll sit down with [Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo] and figure out what we’re going to do.”

The Nationals still need to decide on who will start on Wednesday in the finale against the Orioles. The team faces a decision whether to use a four-man rotation out of the break and throw Stephen Strasburg, their top pitcher with ace Max Scherzer on the injured list, or stick with a five-man rotation by using another spot starter. If Strasburg pitches against the Orioles, the worst team in baseball at 28-64, he will not be available for the Nationals’ four-game weekend set against the National League East-leading Braves.

In Atlanta, the Nationals need to make up ground because, despite the franchise-best stretch in 41 games (30-11), the Braves have been the second-best team in baseball over that stretch at 28-14.

Voth shined in his season debut against the Atlanta Braves, touching 96 mph with his fastball and giving the Nationals six innings while allowing two runs and yielding no walks against seven strikeouts. In the next two outings, against some of baseball’s worst offenses in the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals, he lacked the same sharpness. In both outings, he went 4 1/3 innings and, combined, the 27-year-old allowed 11 hits and seven runs.

After both starts, Voth said he felt “a tick off” as he struggled to locate his fastball glove-side. Before the break, the Nationals sent him to Class AA Harrisburg, where allowed two hits over six scoreless innings. Martinez seemed heartened by the progress — and he hoped it would continue for the Nationals on Tuesday.

Nationals (49-42)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Victor Robles, CF

Aníbal Sánchez, RHP

Phillies (47-45)

Scott Kingery, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Jay Bruce, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Adam Haseley, CF

Jake Arrieta, RHP