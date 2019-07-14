

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic meet for the fourth time in the Wimbledon final Sunday. (Ben Stansall and Glyn Kirk/ AFP)

Wimbledon comes to a close Sunday with the top-seeded man (some guy named Novak Djokovic) facing off against the second-seeded man (a person known as Roger Federer) for the title. Both players, in their 48th meeting, will try to add to already impressive hauls in their respective careers: Federer is aiming for his 21st career major title and ninth Wimbledon title, and Djokovic is going for his 16th major title and fifth at the All-England Club. He’s also trying to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in his career.

Federer, who turns 38 next month, reached another milestone when he defeated Rafael Nadal in four tense sets Friday to become the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon final since 39-year-old Ken Rosewall lost to Jimmy Connors in 1974.

His task now is not enviable. He must regroup in time to face another indefatigable defender in Djokovic, the Serbian who owns a 2-1 edge over Federer in Wimbledon finals (he won in 2014 and 2015) and a 25-22 all-time record — there’s a reason the Swiss star has never been able to beat Nadal and Djokovic back-to-back in a Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic, though he apparently had trouble with his focus in his four-set semifinal win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday, likely enters Sunday’s final with the fresher pair of legs.

What you need to know

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 seed Roger Federer, 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN.

Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN App. ESPN3 will offer the “Wimbledon Multicam,” with boxes focusing on each player, online and on the ESPN app.

Read more:

Playing ‘the best match of my life,’ Simona Halep dominates Serena Williams for Wimbledon title

Serena Williams finds her path to history narrowing to a tightrope

Shining brighter in twilight, Federer downs Nadal, and next faces Djokovic