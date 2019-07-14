

Woody Harrelson was the talk of social media Saturday as he sat in Wimbledon's Royal Bow. (Shaun Botterill / Getty Images)

The unintended antics of a movie star stole the show Saturday when Wimbledon turned into Woody’s Wacky Wimby Adventure.

Woody Harrelson drew attention not so much for what he did as for what he didn’t do as he watched Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 in a wild, nearly five-hour match for the men’s doubles title. It was a terrific match and Harrelson, like most responsible tennis fans, was the model of decorum as he soaked up every tense shot.

Still, he became a trending topic on Twitter for his very impassivity, particularly as Mahut took shots to tender parts of his body.

In the fourth set, Harrelson required a break and was stopped from retaking his seat until play had stopped. For Harrelson, that was no problem.

Even Woody Harrelson can’t talk his way in during the #Wimbledon men’s doubles fourth set tie-breaker. pic.twitter.com/JGm0fQBNhI — Jeremy Eaton (@Jeremy_Eaton) July 13, 2019

He merely refocused his attention on the glass in his hand and returned to his seat sporting a natty Wimbledon hat.

A stirring tale of loss, endurance and triumph at #Wimbledon in three acts, starring @WoodyHarrelson pic.twitter.com/8BUuUqybbm — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) July 13, 2019

HE’S BACK BABAYYYY pic.twitter.com/pby95he2c6 — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

But what really drew attention was the expression on Harrelson’s face when Mahut, who earlier was struck in the head by a 122-mph shot and briefly was checked for a concussion, took a below-the-belt shot and crumpled to the grass.

This is the most gruesome and violent tennis match I've seen in decades of watching the sport, and this is the least of it pic.twitter.com/zs6eAQkYAA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 13, 2019

It was a classic performance in which, as one user wrote, “Harrelson managed to outperform his role as Detective Marty Hart wow.”

can someone check on woody pic.twitter.com/LFunpC0pNj — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

