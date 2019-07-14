The unintended antics of a movie star stole the show Saturday when Wimbledon turned into Woody’s Wacky Wimby Adventure.
Woody Harrelson drew attention not so much for what he did as for what he didn’t do as he watched Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 in a wild, nearly five-hour match for the men’s doubles title. It was a terrific match and Harrelson, like most responsible tennis fans, was the model of decorum as he soaked up every tense shot.
Still, he became a trending topic on Twitter for his very impassivity, particularly as Mahut took shots to tender parts of his body.
In the fourth set, Harrelson required a break and was stopped from retaking his seat until play had stopped. For Harrelson, that was no problem.
He merely refocused his attention on the glass in his hand and returned to his seat sporting a natty Wimbledon hat.
But what really drew attention was the expression on Harrelson’s face when Mahut, who earlier was struck in the head by a 122-mph shot and briefly was checked for a concussion, took a below-the-belt shot and crumpled to the grass.
It was a classic performance in which, as one user wrote, “Harrelson managed to outperform his role as Detective Marty Hart wow.”
