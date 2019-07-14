

Seth Jahn, member of U.S. paralympic team in Spain, served a four-month assignment on the women's national team’s security detail. (U.S. Soccer Federation /U.S. Soccer Federation)

Sunday had turned into Monday, and the U.S. women’s soccer celebration last weekend was still raging in Lyon, France.

At 4:30 a.m., though, Seth Jahn was bleary eyed and on his way to the airport, marking the end of a four-month assignment on the national team’s security detail. He had become part of the family, a conspicuous presence in the famous delegation, an occasional player at practice and, ultimately, an expert sprayer of champagne in the dressing room after the 2-0 championship victory over the Netherlands.

Now, he was off to compete for his own world title.

Jahn flew to Spain to join the U.S. national paralympic squad, arriving hours before the opening match against Iran at a tournament for those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries, stroke or cerebral palsy.

On little rest, he entered in the second half in Seville and scored the tying goal as part of a 3-2 comeback victory.

When word reached the women’s team, Jahn began receiving congratulatory texts and videos from the players chartering to New York.

“It was,” he said, “a monumental week for all of us.”

Jahn, 36, is among 14 players on the U.S. squad, which won its four-team group for the first time (2-0-1 record) and was scheduled to face England in the quarterfinals later Sunday. Regardless of the outcome, all 16 teams will continue playing through Thursday.

Several U.S. players, including Jahn, were injured in combat. Josh Brunais, from Stafford, Va., was an Army Ranger hurt in a helicopter crash. He was honored for helping rescue 14 colleagues from the accident. At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brunais was the U.S. flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies.

Others, such as leading scorer Nick Mayhugh, from Manassas, Va., cope with nonmilitary neurological impairment.

All had formal playing experience before joining the paralympic team.

Jahn, a Florida native, excelled at St. Andrews University, a small program in North Carolina, and spent one season with the under-23 team for Ecuadoran club LDU Quito. Mayhugh, 23, was a member of D.C. United’s youth academy in 2009-10 and competed at Patriot High School in Prince William County and Radford University, a Division I program.

“Soccer was my escape from struggling with everyday tasks: tying shoes, playing the recorder in elementary school because I couldn’t feel the holes with my left hand,” said Mayhugh, who is limited on his left side because of a stroke. “When I played soccer [as a youth], I was fast, quick, smart. It didn’t really hinder anything; if anything, it made me feel better.”

Mayhugh was unaware of the paralympic team until he saw an ad for it on social media two years ago.



Nick Mayhugh, former Patriot High School and Radford University player. (U.S. Soccer Federation)

Jahn was in Army Special Forces, did three tours in Afghanistan and served in Iraq and elsewhere. A parachute malfunction and rocket attacks left physical and neurological wounds.

Since leaving the military, he has worked for security contractors and received assignments abroad with the U.S. Soccer Federation. For five years, he has also served with the paralympic squad.

At 6-foot-3 and packed with tattoo-covered muscle, he said he is the biggest player competing in Spain.

“That is pretty much all I have,” he said with a laugh. “My game has evolved into being a target striker and throwing bodies around here and there.”

The paralympic squad, Jahn said, shares the women’s pursuit of equal treatment.

“We talk about underrepresented demographics in sport, it doesn’t get too much more prominent than disabled athletes,” he said. “The women are using their platform, and it’s freaking awesome. … Right now it’s about women’s equality. Hopefully, in the years to come, there will be the same level of conversation about impaired athletes.”

Like the women’s national team, the USSF oversees the paralympic squad. Ranked fourth, the Americans compete in tournaments around the world, most notably the World Cup, run by the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football.

The matches differ in, among other things, playing time (60 minutes instead of 90), field size (about 25 percent smaller) and number of players (seven a side). Ukraine and Iran are the powers, having clashed in the final of the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2017 World Cup in Argentina.

This month, after Mayhugh scored the winning goal in the upset of Iran, the United States replicated the women’s rout of Thailand by pounding Finland, 13-0. Like Alex Morgan, Mayhugh scored five. (Morgan saluted Mayhugh with a tweet to her almost four million followers.)

A 1-1 draw with Ireland — in which Jahn was red-carded — clinched first place in the group.

Because of the Women’s World Cup assignment, Jahn was not able to train with the paralympic team. He was, however, required to report to Spain ahead of time for neurological classification. So on the eve of the women’s final, he traveled to Seville and returned the same day.

Such tests are the only occasions he is reminded of his impairment.

“Most of these guys have lived with these disabilities for so long or were already pretty incredible athletes,” he said. “Significant coping mechanisms have allowed us to compete at a high level . . . We have a solid group of dudes, all on the same mission.”