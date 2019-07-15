

Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich and Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger during the 2019 MLB All-Star game. (Tannen Maury/EPA)

Any conversation or barroom debate about the best player in baseball today has to start and end with 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike trout.

The two-time American League MVP entered Monday batting .305 while leading the AL in home runs (30), RBI (77) and slugging percentage (.666) in addition to leading the majors in walks (77) and on-base percentage (.455). Trout is also creating runs at a rate that is 91 percent higher than the league average, a mark he reached last season and is the third-best over the past 13 years.

In fact, Trout’s name needs to be spoken among baseball’s greatest to ever play. For example, through his age-27 season, Trout has amassed a major league high 71.4 wins above replacement. That’s more than Ty Cobb (68.8), Mickey Mantle (67.9), Joe DiMaggio (52.5), Hank Aaron (52.4) and Babe Ruth (51.9) at the same age.

But Trout does not lead the majors in Baseball Reference’s WAR metric (bWAR) this season, which raises the question of whether another player could soon overtake him as baseball’s best player. And that conversation begins with the bWAR leader, Cody Bellinger, along with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich.

Bellinger hit his 31st home run on Saturday at Boston’s Fenway Park, pushing his career total to 94, the most ever by a Los Angeles Dodgers player 24 years old or younger. He is setting career bests in walk rate (15 percent), strikeout rate (15 percent), average (.335), slugging (.689) and leads all National Leaguers in FanGraphs’ version of (5.7 fWAR) in addition to bWAR (6.7). Bellinger is also creating runs at a rate that is 83 percent higher than the league average after factoring in league and park effects. If he can sustain that production, it would be the seventh highest rate since 2006, the first year MLB instituted league-wide drug testing.

Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is the closest position player (5.1 bWAR) to Bellinger. Like Bellinger, Yelich is also setting career highs. The 27-year-old is batting .330 with a league-leading 32 home runs, creating runs at a rate that is 80 percent higher than the league average.

[The ‘M’ in ‘MVP’ should stand for ‘Mad Max’]

While Bellinger and Yelich compare favorably to Trout this year, if you compare them on more level aging terms, the comparison isn’t close. Trout’s overall performance at similar ages dwarfs both superstars. Bellinger, over three seasons from ages 21 to 23, has amassed 13.4 fWAR up to and including Sunday’s games. Trout produced 27.7 fWAR over that same age range. Yelich was assigned 31.1 fWAR for his production from 21 to 27 years old. Trout had 60.6! Looked at another way, throughout their careers, Trout is worth more than Bellinger and Yelich combined.

If Bellinger and Yelich aren’t about to surpass Trout, who is? No one yet is close.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper have fallen by the way side. Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals got his big league career off to a strong start in 2018 as a 19-year-old but his 5.9 wins above replacement since 2018 are nearly half Trout’s rookie year total of 10.1 fWAR in 2012. Not even heralded rookies like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1.6 fWAR in 2019, 4.2 fWaR projected for 2020 and 4.8 in 2021) or Fernando Tatis Jr. (4.7 fWAR in 2019, 2.6 fWaR projected for 2020 and 3.4 in 2021) are expected to get off to as strong a start as Trout did.

But the close to Trout’s career could be equally amazing. According to the favorite toy, a formula created by Bill James that estimates the probability that a player achieves a cumulative statistical goal, Trout has the best chance at breaking Barry Bonds’ record of 762 home runs (12.8 percent; 84 percent chance at 500 home runs), a 13 percent chance at 3,000 career hits, a 20 percent chance at 2,000 runs scored and a 40 percent chance at 1,500 RBI. Three players in major league history have met or exceed 500 home runs, 3,000 hits, 2,000 runs and 1,500 RBI: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez.

Until someone else comes along with a reasonable chance to meet some or all of those thresholds, we will have to acknowledge he Trout no peer in major league baseball.

Read more MLB:

With ‘45’ on their backs, Angels honor Tyler Skaggs — and then throw a no-hitter

‘Robot’ umpire calls first professional baseball game with one hitch and no controversy

Former MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden arrested for cocaine possession