

President George W. Bush and Joe Grzenda before the Nationals' home opener at RFK Stadium in 2005. (Rich Lipski)

Joe Grzenda, the left-handed reliever who threw the final pitch in Washington Senators history and kept the ball in a drawer until baseball returned to the District, died Friday at age 82.

On Sept. 30, 1971, Grzenda took the mound in the top of the ninth inning at RFK Stadium, looking to preserve the Senators’ 7-5 lead over the Yankees. One out away from earning his sixth save after retiring Felipe Alou and Bobby Murcer on comebackers, Grzenda was eager to face New York second baseman Horace Clarke.

“I hollered, ‘C’mon, let’s go, get in there,'" Grzenda, a fast worker, told The Post’s William Gildea in 2004.

Just then, thousands of people among the announced crowd of 14,460 stormed the field. Three fans jumped on Senators slugger Frank Howard’s back. Others tore the bases out of the infield dirt. Amid the chaos, a big, bearded man ran toward Grzenda, who wondered whether he was about to be tackled. The man simply touched Grzenda on the shoulder.

Years later, Grzenda recalled that he considered throwing the baseball in his glove at the man, but decided against it. The ball was still in Grzenda’s glove as he ran off the field after the public address announcer declared the Yankees had won the game by forfeit.

“I was at that game,” Grzenda’s brother, Bob, told the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice. “It was scary. You could hear them like bees coming down on the field. The game never got finished. You could hear them slowly coming down and they took the field over. I remember [Joe] running off the mound."

Grzenda drove home from RFK for the final time that night with his wife, Ruth, and two children, including 11-year-old Joe Jr., who cried in the back seat knowing that his favorite team was being moved to Texas. Grzenda’s son had a small Senators uniform and would often go on the field before games. Washington Manager Ted Williams, who nicknamed Grzenda “Mr. America” because of his devotion to his family, even taught him to throw a curveball.



The ball thrown for the final pitch in Senators history. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After going 5-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen for the Senators in 1971, Grzenda was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched one more season in the big leagues and two in the International League before retiring to Pennsylvania. There, he kept the ball from the Senators’ last game in a drawer, inside a Manila envelope on which he wrote, “Last baseball ever thrown as a Washington Senator, Baseball Club. Sept. 30, 1971, Murcer grounded out to me.”

“I don’t know when I opened this last,” Grzenda told Gildea in 2004, before showing him the Spaulding ball with the facsimile signature of American League president Joe Cronin. “That’s it. That’s real. It’s been in that drawer for 33 years.”

With Major League Baseball set to make its long-awaited return to the nation’s capital the following spring, Joe Jr. suggested that the Nationals invite his father to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s home opener using the 1971 keepsake.

On April 19, 2005, Grzenda was at RFK for the Nationals’ first home game, but he handed the historic ball to President George W. Bush, who tossed the ceremonial first pitch to Nationals catcher Brian Schneider. An avid collector of baseball memorabilia, Schneider would’ve loved to have added the ball to his collection, but Grzenda said he wanted it back and Schneider obliged.



President George W. Bush throws the ceremonial first pitch at RFK Stadium on April 19, 2005. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Grzenda began his baseball career in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system after graduating from Pennsylvania’s Moosic High School in 1955. A starter with an impressive fastball, Grzenda won 16 games for the Class AA Birmingham Barons in 1958. During a home game that season, a young woman in the stands near the dugout caught Grzenda’s eye, so he asked the team’s batboy to deliver her a note.

"How would you like to meet Joe Grzenda?" it read.

“My girlfriend kept hitting me on my leg, saying you’ve got to meet him and her dad said that Joe was the star of the team,” Ruth told AL.com after her husband was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame in 2014. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage last Wednesday.

An elbow injury in 1959 slowed Grzenda’s rise — and his fastball — but he made his major league debut as a reliever with the Tigers in 1961. His first full season in the big leagues wasn’t until 1969, when he went 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA for the Twins. The Senators traded reserve outfielder Brant Alyea to Minnesota for Grzenda before the 1970 season. After struggling during his first season in Washington, Grzenda was the team’s most dependable reliever the following year. He enjoyed playing for Williams and, in two short years, had come to love D.C.

“I don’t want to leave this place,” Grzenda said while sitting in the upper deck at RFK on Sept. 30, 1971, hours before he would throw the final pitch in Senators history. “This year has been the best I’ve had. It’s been like a beginning for me."

