

Ryan Zimmerman, at 34 years old, contributes to the Nationals having the highest average age in baseball. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

If Tony Sipp wasn’t playing baseball, wasn’t seeing how many pitches remain in his left arm, he’d be an accountant, or maybe a nurse, or anything that kept him on his feet throughout the day. And Sipp figures, at 36 years old, he’d only just be settling into his field.

Javy Guerra would be an architect, if he too weren’t a major league reliever, and feels that 33 would put him on the path to his own company. But he’d still have a long way to go. Ryan Zimmerman doesn’t know what he’d be doing — it’s so hard to predict, the 34-year-old first baseman said — yet hopes, whatever it is, he’d “be starting to make some money by now … right?”

“We’d be the rookies in a parallel world,” said Sipp, leaning against his locker in the Washington Nationals clubhouse, gray flecking the hair above his temples. He smiled at the thought, one he doesn’t want to actually consider, leading a normal life in which his age were an asset instead of used against him. “In here we’re the old men. It’s funny how that works.”

In here, in a sport getting younger all the time, they help make up baseball’s oldest team. The average age of the Nationals’ 25-man roster is just over 31, young almost anywhere, but a crooked number inside the white chalk lines. They became the league’s oldest club when they added relievers Fernando Rodney (42 and the league’s oldest player) and Jonny Venters (34) in late June. Their age lowered a bit in recent days — when Max Scherzer (35 at the end of this month) and Venters went to the injured list — but Scherzer’s return will again separate them in this odd distinction.

Only one other team, the San Francisco Giants, has an average age over 30 this season. The Baltimore Orioles, who the Nationals visit this week, are currently the youngest team at just over 25. The league’s average age is around 28. Washington’s outfield includes 20-year-old Juan Soto and 22-year-old Victor Robles, who would seemingly weigh its average age down. But it’s shot back up thanks to 15 active players over 30, not including Scherzer, who are bringing wisdom and baseball’s proverbial AARP cards to the pennant race.

“Even most of our young guys are old,” said 30-year-old reliever Matt Grace, laughing as he pointed to lockers occupied by soon-to-be 30-year-old Patrick Corbin, and 29-year-old Anthony Rendon, and even 26-year-old Trea Turner, who was once considered a kid on the field. “It is like we all have two ages. We have a baseball age and a real-life age. Our baseball ages aren’t necessarily what most teams are looking for.”

This last winter made that very clear, when dozens of veterans had trouble finding work. Zimmerman, who’s played for the Nationals since their inaugural season in 2005, watched the shifting market and worried about the future for his peers. He saw teams content with leaning on young, club-controlled players — often making the minimum salary — instead of spending on well-priced 30- to 35-year-olds. Many of them ended up with minor league deals.

But Washington’s approach ran counter to that trend. General Manager Mike Rizzo signed 35-year-old catcher Kurt Suzuki to a two-year, $10 million contract. He traded for 31-year-old catcher Yan Gomes. He added 32-year-old second baseman Brian Dozier on a one-year deal worth $9 million. He brought on 35-year-old starter Aníbal Sánchez for two years and $19 million, and 32-year-old starter Jeremy Hellickson for one year and $1.3 million. A lack of club-controlled contracts helped the payroll climb close to $200 million before the season began.



The Nationals added 42-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, the league’s oldest player, in late June. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Then, as Washington struggled to start, Rizzo padded his roster with Guerra, and 32-year-old outfielder Gerardo Parra, and soon Rodney and Venters while many tilted their heads to make sense of it. But Rizzo sent a clear message with his construction: Age matters. Experience does, too.

“Most teams would rather take a chance on a rotating door of young players that they can pay $550,000 and if it doesn’t work out you can option them down and try someone else out,” Zimmerman said. “I get that as a strategy. But I think with veterans you often know what you’re going to get. And it’s hard to analyze or put into an equation what their perspective can bring, helping young guys, knowing how the season goes, all of that.”

A part of the Nationals’ resurgence, from 19-31 to 49-43 entering this week, has been their unshakable clubhouse. Their veteran leaders, such as Zimmerman, Scherzer and 32-year-old closer Sean Doolittle, were steady as the boat rocked, then tipped, then nearly sunk altogether. Parra brought loads of energy after he was designated for assignment by the Giants in April. Sánchez, having revived his career last year, has been a mentor to younger Latin American players.

And Zimmerman also has a theory he’s still testing out: If veterans can stay healthy, and absorb all of the new information available, then combine that with years of experience, they should only get better. He’s had trouble with the first part, missing a good chunk of this season with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but evidence exists around him.

Guerra, DFA’d by the Toronto Blue Jays in May, learned this past offseason how to add three to five miles per hour to his fastball on command. Dozier has found how to better take care of his body as the season progresses into August, September and hopefully October. It is necessary in his eighth trip through a 162-game schedule. Sánchez, the Nationals’ model of constant evolution, is always searching for ways to mix his seven pitches and keep himself on the mound. The list goes on, the thoughts of post-baseball life continue, and months of high-pressure baseball lie ahead.

So do these Nationals, still very much in the thick of it, really feel old?

Sipp: “It’s hard for me to see Soto and Robles and not feel like a grandpa.”

Guerra: “I feel good, like I’m right where I need to be. Unfortunately the game is telling me different.”

Doolittle: “I feel lucky to be a lefty, that’s for sure. Because 32 isn’t cute around here these days.”

“I’ll often say I’m old out in the real world,” Zimmerman said with a grin. “People don’t like that very much.”

