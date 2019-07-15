The rehabilitation process for Alex Smith has taken a significant step forward. The Washington Redskins quarterback has had the external fixator, which he had worn since breaking both lower bones of his right leg last November, removed nearly eight months later.

Smith’s wife Liz made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of Smith holding the contraption that held his leg together for months. She wrote: “The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy. Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”

Alex Smith’s wife Liz with the IG update, the external fixator is off. #redskins pic.twitter.com/jfMtaPH30o — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 15, 2019

Smith has expressed optimism about his future, but the gruesome injury that snapped both his tibia and fibula has put his career in danger. The removal of the fixator is another step in a positive direction, even though he is a long way from returning to the field. Smith had a lengthy stay in the hospital following multiple surgeries and complications, but Coach Jay Gruden said in early June this was the time the fixator was scheduled to be taken off.

“Alex has recovered nicely,” Gruden said at the time. “Slowly, but surely, it is going to be a little bit of time, but as soon as he is able to he’ll push it and get himself ready. We’ll have to wait and see. It is going to be a pretty lengthy process, for the most part, but once he is able to go he’ll recover a lot quicker than people anticipate I am sure.”

Smith made an appearance at an organized team activities workout in May that was closed to media, where he was photographed playing catch.

The Redskins are set to begin training camp July 25 with first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins and veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy competing for the starting quarterback job.