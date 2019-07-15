

Former quarterback Ryan Leaf, who has dealt with drug addiction and a stint in prison, has been hired by ESPN. (Dean Hare/the Moscow-Pullman Daily News/AP)

Ryan Leaf — the former quarterback who struggled in the NFL and battled personal problems, including a drug addiction that led to a prison sentence — has been hired by ESPN to call college football games and serve as a studio host on the network.

According to the Associated Press, which reported Leaf’s hiring, he will call games alongside play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick.

Leaf was drafted second by the San Diego Chargers after Peyton Manning in 1998 but struggled mightily during his NFL career. He fell on hard times after his football career fizzled after parts of five seasons in the league and was often referred to as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

Following his NFL career, Leaf struggled with an addiction to prescription pain medication and was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a house in his hometown of Great Falls, Mont., and stealing painkillers. He served nearly three years in prison, where he began his road to recovery.

That road began when he met a veteran who was a fellow prisoner, who encouraged him to help teach other prisoners to read. Leaf served 32 months in prison, and when he was released he traveled the country speaking out about substance abuse issues.

Leaf, 43, most recently worked for the Pac-12 Network and hosted a radio show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 station. The former Washington State quarterback finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997.

