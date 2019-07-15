

Rose Lavelle, left, watches Netherlands' Lieke Martens challenge United States' Kelley O Hara during the Women's World Cup final. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)

U.S. soccer star Rose Lavelle will not play for the Washington Spirit this weekend because of a hamstring ailment that had threatened to sideline her before the Women’s World Cup final July 7.

Spirit Coach Richie Burke said Monday that Lavelle will need time to recuperate and won’t be in uniform against the Houston Dash on Saturday night at Maryland SoccerPlex. She will, however, attend the match and greet fans.

Lavelle, 24, could return to National Women’s Soccer League action July 24 at New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC, Burke said.

U.S. attacker Mallory Pugh, a reserve at the World Cup, is likely to play for the Spirit on Saturday.

Lavelle extended herself to the physical limits in France, starting six of seven matches and overcoming the semifinal injury to score the second goal in the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon. She earned the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player.

Lavelle, in her second season with the Spirit after starting her pro career with Boston in 2017, has had a history of hamstring problems. Coupled with U.S. national team assignments, she has appeared in just 12 NWSL matches (five starts) the past 1 1/2 seasons.

Before the World Cup, “we had to wrap her in cotton wool,” Burke said, to ensure she did not suffer any setbacks before U.S. training camp opened in early May.

Lavelle did not play an entire 90-minute match until the final. She logged 57 minutes and scored twice in the opener against Thailand, sat out with the other regulars against Chile, then played 63, 89, 63 and 65 minutes.

Beyond the physical demands, Burke said he must be “mindful” of the emotional and psychological toll the four-week tournament and celebratory aftermath have taken on players.

“They’ve been through a lot,” he said.

The U.S. women are in a different situation than a men’s team that wins the World Cup because, unlike most men’s leagues, the NWSL is in-season in the summer. Male players who win the World Cup are typically granted several weeks off.

After winning the women’s championship, members of the U.S. squad made a series of appearances last week, including a ticker-tape parade in New York. They went their separate ways late last week and none played in NWSL matches over the weekend.

Lavelle will rejoin the Spirit this week for evaluation before traveling home to Cincinnati, where she will be honored at halftime of the MLS match Thursday between FC Cincinnati and D.C. United. On Friday, the city of Cincinnati will honor her. She will then return to Washington and attend the Spirit match.

Pugh, 21, took time off at home in Colorado and will rejoin the Spirit on Tuesday. In France, she appeared in all three group matches (one start, one goal, one assist) but did not play in the knockout stage.

The U.S. team will regroup for an Aug. 3 friendly against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif., forcing Lavelle and Pugh to miss the Spirit’s Aug. 2 match at reigning champion North Carolina.

Meantime, the Spirit added a third Australian World Cup player Monday by completing a trade with Reign FC for defender-midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight. Washington relinquished backup goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme.

Kellond-Knight, 28, will fill in for rookie left back Tegan McGrady, who has been sidelined with a quadriceps injury.

In her third World Cup, Kellond-Knight scored directly off a corner kick against Norway in the round of 16. She has made 109 appearances for Australia and played for clubs in Australia, Denmark, Japan, Germany and Sweden before joining Seattle this year.

The Spirit’s other Aussies are midfielder Chloe Logarzo and defender-midfielder Amy Harrison.

Washington (5-3-3) is fourth in the nine-team league, four points behind front-running North Carolina and the Portland Thorns.