

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta accelerates past Toronto FC's Marky Delgado during June 29 match at Audi Field. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

MLS on Tuesday upheld D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta’s suspension, sidelining the Argentine playmaker for Thursday’s match at FC Cincinnati.

Acosta had already served a mandatory one-match penalty Friday for a red card against FC Dallas on July 4. All red cards are subject to additional bans, however, and the MLS disciplinary committee deemed the infraction worthy of a second game.

Through the MLS players’ association, Acosta had appealed the supplementary suspension. Commissioner Don Garber’s office reviewed the case Tuesday but declined to change the committee’s findings.

The incident occurred in the second half in Frisco, Tex. United’s Junior Moreno fouled Paxton Pomykal near the sideline and, with the Dallas player on the ground, the running Acosta stepped on his face.

Acosta was not initially cited by referee Nima Saghafi. But video assistant referee Ricardo Salazar suggested a review. After watching the play from several angles, Saghafi showed Acosta a red card.

The argument against the red — and a multigame suspension — was Acosta had nowhere to step and could not have avoided Pomykal. But the league has been pretty consistent about disciplining such plays. In May, United’s Paul Arriola tripped Houston’s Adam Lundqvist, then stepped on his stomach. He received a red card and an additional match ban.

“Acosta’s actions used excessive force and endangered the safety of his opponent,” the Professional Referee Organization wrote. “While some may argue that Acosta had no place to put down his foot, Pomykal was always in his view, and he could have attempted to reduce the force and avoid the contact.”

Acosta is second on the team behind Wayne Rooney in goals with five but has posted just two assists; last year, he finished second in MLS with 17.

In Acosta’s absence Friday, United Coach Ben Olsen started Arriola and Lucas Rodriguez in attacking positions in support of Rooney. D.C. and New England played to a 2-2 draw at Audi Field.

United (8-5-8) is 1-2-6 in its past nine matches and will play the next three on the road: Cincinnati, then Atlanta on Sunday and Chicago on July 27.

