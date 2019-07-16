

Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Fabio Fognini in the first round at Wimbledon, is seeking to rebound at the year's final major. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe started 2019 at a high point in his tennis career. He is hoping to finish it by resuming his ascent.

Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday in January at the Australian Open with a run to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, beating top 10 player Kevin Anderson along the way. That boosted the Washington-area native to a career-high ranking of No. 29 the following month.

The next two majors, the French Open and Wimbledon, both resulted in a pair of first-round exits. Now the No. 41 singles player in the world, Tiafoe hopes his ascent restarts in less than two months at the U.S. Open. He wants to get back inside the top 30.

Tiafoe said his ultimate target is to become the first American man in 10 years to advance to the final of a Grand Slam. He wants to be the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. He believes he can be the one.

“That’s always been the goal,” he said.



Tiafoe and Venus Williams were mixed doubles partners at Wimbledon. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

On Monday night, Tiafoe began his third season with the Washington Kastles, one of eight franchises in World TeamTennis. The Kastles lost Monday’s opener, 22-18, to the Vegas Rollers; Tiafoe is also scheduled to play for the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams are scheduled to play for the Kastles atop Union Market later this month.

Tiafoe, who will also appear in Washington at the Citi Open beginning July 29, arrived at Union Market on Monday just after 5 p.m. He greeted a host of friends and walked through a few vendors in the market, on the ground floor, before making his way upstairs to the court. The Kastles are playing this summer on the roof of Union Market in a pop-up stadium that seats 700 — a venue whose intimacy Tiafoe appreciates.

[Kastles are taking World Team Tennis up on the roof]

“I really like it,” Tiafoe said. “I’m just here ready to get a win … It’s almost more nerve-racking playing here” than Wimbledon, he said, because he knows many of the tennis fans in D.C.

Before the Kastles’ opening match, Tiafoe reflected on the past few months. One of the highlights followed his early singles exit at Wimbledon: Tiafoe partnered with Venus Williams in mixed doubles. They lost to 12th-seeded Franko Skugor and Raluca Olaru, 6-3, 6-1. In January, Tiafoe played mixed doubles with Venus’s sister, Serena. Tiafoe said Venus pushed him harder.

“She got on me a couple of times in practice to bring some energy,” Tiafoe said, chuckling. “She’s very intense. She’s unbelievable. One of the nicest people I’ve ever been around. Something I’ll never forget.”

The son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe grew his game at the Tennis Center at College Park, where his father was the maintenance man. From 1999 to 2010, the center’s tenants was the Tiafoe family: Frances, his twin brother Franklin, and his father, Constant.

After living in Florida for years, Tiafoe has moved back to the D.C. area, where he bought his mother a home. He’s understanding his body’s full potential, confident that he’ll return to the top-tier ranking he knows he can reach.

Said Mark Ein, the Kastles owner who also runs the Citi Open: “I’m so proud to call him one of our own.”

Read more:

Simona Halep beats Serena Williams for Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in marathon fifth set to win second straight Wimbledon title

You cannot be serious! John McEnroe has matured into a beloved figure at Wimbledon.