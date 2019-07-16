

That’s Justin Thomas under a pretty Northern Ireland sky. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The British Open seems to be attracting a little more heat this year by virtue of its newfound status as the season’s final major and the fact that a different course — Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland — has cracked the R&A’s rotation. It’s not an entirely new track, as Portrush hosted the tournament way back in 1951, but it’s new enough (and heralded as one of the world’s best courses) to make things a little more exciting.

Royal Portrush is five hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and, because it’s situated so far north, will get more than 16 1/2 hours of daylight each day during the British Open (for comparison’s sake, that’s more than two hours longer than Washington at the same time). With so much daylight to work with, everyone can tee off at hole No. 1 on Thursday and Friday without fear of having play halted by darkness.

Here’s what you need to know.

All times Eastern.

TV

Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 5-7 a.m.; NBC, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel, 4-7 a.m.; NBC, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

ONLINE

Streaming will be available throughout the tournament via the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps and at GolfChannel.com. Multiple marquee groups will get their own feeds along with coverage from hole Nos. 5-7.

THURSDAY’S TEE TIMES

1:35 a.m.: Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

Clarke, the 2011 British Open champion and a Royal Portrush member, will hit the tournament’s first tee shot.

1:46 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

1:57 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

2:08 a.m.: Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

2:19 a.m.: Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

2:30 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam

2:41 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2:52 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

Mickelson’s most recent major win came in the British Open six years ago and he finished second in 2016. In 11 slams since then, he’s done no better than a tie for 18th at this year’s Masters, with three missed cuts.

3:03 a.m.: Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

3:14 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan

Fun fact about Garcia: Of the players who never have won the British Open, Garcia has made more money at the tournament than anyone else. He has 10 top 10 finishes at the Open Championship.

3:25 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

3:36 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew “Beef” Johnston

3:47 a.m.: Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

4:03 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

4:14 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

A strong group here, with Stenson (the 2016 champion who has made the cut in nine straight open appearances), Schauffele (five top 6 finishes in his 10 major appearances, with a T-2 and T-3 this year alone and a T-2 at last year’s Open) and McDowell (the 2010 U.S. Open champion from Northern Ireland whose brother is a greenskeeper at Royal Portrush).

4:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger

4:36 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

4:47 p.m.: Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

4:58 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

Molinari, the defending champion, is partnered with DeChambeau (still looking for his first top 10 finish at a major) and Scott (the 2013 Masters champion who has top 10s in three of the last four slams).

5:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

All eyes will be on McIlroy as the Northern Irishman looks for his first major win since 2014. Woodland was last seen winning the U.S. Open, while Casey is looking to finally break through and win his first slam at the age of 41.

5:20 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

5:31 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

5:42 a.m.: Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

5:53 a.m.: Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert

6:04 a.m.: Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

6:15 a.m.: Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

6:36 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

6:47 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

6:58 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

7:09 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

In the midst of a career renaissance, Sabbatini is playing the British Open for the first time since 2011.

7:20 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

7:31 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

7:42 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

7:53 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

Thomas has been battling a wrist injury all season but seems to be rounding into form. Ranked 20th in the world, Fleetwood still is looking for his major breakthrough (he has just two top 10s on his resume, and his T-12 last year is his high-water mark at the Open).

8:04 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

It’s a major, so expect Koepka to be right there on Sunday.

8:15 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

8:26 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

Spieth won the Open two years ago and has two other top 10s in the tournament since 2015, but he’s still trying to steady his game this season: He reeled off three straight top 10s in May and June, only to follow them with a 65th-place finish at the U.S. Open and a missed cut at the Travelers.

8:37 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

8:48 a.m.: Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

9:04 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

9:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

9:26 a.m.: Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

9:37 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

9:48 a.m.: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

Rose, ranked fourth in the world, tied for second at this tournament last year and is coming off a T-3 at the U.S. Open. Finau has made the cut in all three of his British Open appearances and was T-9 last year.

9:59 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

World No. 2 Johnson was T-2 at the Masters and solo second at the PGA Championship but is coming off his lone missed cut of the season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Day never has missed the cut in his eight Open appearances but has only one top 10 to show for it, in 2015.

10:10 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

Woods hasn’t played since his T-21 at the U.S. Open in June and admitted Tuesday that his game is “not quite as sharp as I’d like to have it,” which isn’t something you want to hear heading into a major.

10:21 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

The best group of the first round’s latter portion features Rahm, in fine form after a four-shot Irish Open win; Cantlay, with two top 10s at slams this year and a T-12 at this tournament last year; and Kuchar, who’s looking for his third straight British Open top 10.

10:32 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

10:43 a.m.: Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

10:54 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

11:05 a.m.: Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

11:16 a.m.: Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner

FRIDAY’S TEE TIMES

1:35 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez

1:46 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood

1:57 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos

2:08 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

2:19 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod

2:30 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

2:41 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

2:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:03 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

3:14 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise

3:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

3:36 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky

3:47 a.m.: Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding

4:03 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

4:14 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio

4:25 a.m.: Ernie Els, J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer

4:36 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

4:47 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

4:58 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

5:09 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

5:20 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

5:31 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock

5:42 a.m.: Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez

5:53 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

6:04 a.m.: Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

6:15 a.m.: Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Tur

6:36 a.m.: Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (a), Charley Hoffman

6:47 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway (a)

6:58 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy

7:09 a.m.: Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

7:20 a.m.: Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)

7:31 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam

7:42 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

7:53 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

8:04 a.m.: Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

8:15 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, C.T. Pan

8:26 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli

8:37 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew “Beef” Johnston

8:48 a.m.: Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes (a)

9:04 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:15 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

9:26 a.m.: Haotong Li, Russell Knox, Bernd Weisberger

9:37 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly

9:48 a.m.: Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

9:59 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

10:21 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

10:32 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Si-Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

10:43 a.m.: Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring

10:54 a.m.: Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Herbert

11:05 a.m.: Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous

11:16 a.m.: Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

