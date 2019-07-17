

Kurt Suzuki celebrates in the dugout following one of his 11 home runs this season. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — In the lead-up to this season — at the winter meetings, during spring training, whenever a new player joined the team — the Washington Nationals were asked how they’d fill the power void created by Bryce Harper’s departure.

The Nationals promised to become a different offense, to focus harder on the “little things,” to replace their ability to launch home runs with a higher commitment to small ball. More bunts. More steals. Stuff like that. Harper led them with 34 homers last season — no one else had more than 24 — and Daniel Murphy, a power-hitting second baseman, was also gone in free agency. But Washington has since stumbled upon a simpler way to compensate for the loss in strength.

They are homering at a higher rate than in 2018, keeping in line with league trends, crushing what many believe is a “juiced” baseball designed to leave the yard.

“It’s just part of the game,” said Matt Adams after hitting his 13th of the season in an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. “We’re barreling the ball up and they’re going.”

Washington finished last season with 191 home runs, ranking 13th in the league. Eight of the 10 playoff teams last fall, counting the loser of each wild card game, finished with 200 or more. So, with home runs equaling success in most cases, the absence of Harper and Murphy looked troubling on the surface. Seven Nationals finished with 10 or more home runs in 2018 — Harper (34), Anthony Rendon (24), Juan Soto (22), Trea Turner (19), Matt Adams (18), Ryan Zimmerman (13) and Mark Reynolds (13) — since Murphy spent months on the injured list. And it was hard to map out that production before this year began.

But here it is ahead of a 7:05 p.m. game against the Orioles on Wednesday: Seven players are already above 10 homers, and that’s even with Zimmerman (three) and Turner (seven) lagging due to early season injuries. Rendon leads the team with 20, well on pace for a career-high, Soto has 16, Brian Dozier has 14, Matt Adams and Victor Robles have 13, Howie Kendrick has 12 and Kurt Suzuki has 11. The Nationals recently set a franchise record by hitting one in 22 straight games, all coming during a 31-12 stretch that has them atop the wild-card standings. Trading power for fundamentals was never a viable winning formula, especially with baseball’s best teams going long at historic paces. It’s good for Washington that it never really tried that.

Washington has failed to homer in just 20 of its 93 contests this season. Eleven of those came before the lineup was healthy again — welcoming back Turner, Rendon, Adams and Soto — in mid-May.

“We’re going to hit home runs,” Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday before circling back to that small ball commitment. “It’s the at-bats in between that we need to put good at-bats together.”

At the winter meetings in December, when Martinez stated the Nationals would have to score in creative ways, they had not yet signed Dozier or Adams to one-year deals. Both are known power hitters who have helped this effort along. But the key contributions have come from where they weren’t expected. Robles, a speedy center fielder, has just four fewer homers than Harper does for the Philadelphia Phillies. Kendrick is coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon and, for parts of the year, has been Washington’s most consistent hitter. And Suzuki helped add power and production to a position group that displayed very little last season.

A combination of catchers Matt Wieters, Spencer Kieboom and Pedro Severino finished with just 12 home runs in 2018. Now, thanks to Suzuki, Nationals catchers already have 14 with 69 games left to play. Rendon and Soto were expected to have big years. Adams and Dozier can be counted on for at least 20 each season. But Robles, Kendrick and Suzuki compensating for the roster turnover, and the time missed by Turner and Zimmerman, has been a major lift.

The Nationals still rank 18th in home runs, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays, yet they’ve used a lot of power throughout their recent surge. Washington is still defined by its starting pitching, and its bullpen still has to improve, and it can’t rely on homers to win. Few teams can. But that the Nationals can go deep — regularly, not every so often — is another reason they have a chance to turn their comeback into a pennant chase.

All the contenders are doing it. Washington can keep up.

“That’s really amazing,” Soto said of all the home runs they’ve hit this season, after he launched a 443-foot bomb into the right field seats at Camden Yards on Tuesday. Then the 22-year-old left fielder pointed to a ritual the Nationals have established following each one: “It’s like everybody wants to dance in the dugout.”

Read more:

Austin Voth gets the job done for the Nationals in a series-opening win in Baltimore

The Nationals and Orioles have never agreed to a trade. Now is a good time to change that.

Nationals to use Erick Fedde in a spot start Wednesday against the Orioles

We need to chill on hyping Juan Soto’s ceiling, but he’s making that very difficult

Lucas Giolito is an all-star and the Nationals need a pitcher, but trading him wasn’t a mistake