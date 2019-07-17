

Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde makes his first big-league appearance since June 20 Wednesday night in Baltimore. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

BALTIMORE — The Washington Nationals needed a 25-man roster spot for starter Erick Fedde, so they optioned infielder Adrián Sanchez to Class AA Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The Nationals recalled Fedde, the 26-year-old right-hander, to make his seventh major league start of the season, this one against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fedde has not pitched since July 2 because, while pitching at Class AAA Fresno, his turn in the rotation fell before the all-star break, not allowing him enough time to start again after he was transferred last week to Harrisburg. Fedde was scheduled to pitch for the Senators on Monday, but the team scratched him so he could start Wednesday in the majors.

Fedde is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in six starts this season. His last start came on June 20 against the Philadelphia Phillies when he allowed two earned runs on five hits in 3 ⅔ innings. In seven minor-league appearances, six of which were starts, Fedde is 3-1 with a 5.45 ERA, 37 strikeouts and nine walks.

The 28-year-old Sanchez is a career minor league, and he has four hits in 20 at-bats this season (.200) in 18 games for the Nationals.

Nationals (50-43)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, DH

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Erick Fedde, RHP

Orioles (28-66)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Trey Mancini, RF

Chance Sisco, C

Renato Nunez, DH

Anthony Santander, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Stevie Wilkerson, CF

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Richie Martin, SS

Read more on the Nationals:

The Nats believed in Dave Martinez even when no one else did. Including me.

The Nationals are filling the power void by committee — and it’s working

We need to chill on hyping Juan Soto’s ceiling, but he’s making that very difficult

The Nationals and Orioles have never agreed to a trade. Now is a good time to change that.