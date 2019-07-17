

The umbrellas will be out at Royal Portrush this week, though it shouldn’t be a complete washout. (Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images)

The visuals at this year’s British Open will look a whole lot more verdant than last year’s tournament at Carnoustie, where a Scottish heat wave baked the course and allowed the participants to treat the fairways more like runways. But it won’t necessarily be the soggy slog that has marked other versions of the Open Championship, either, even if Royal Portrush has seen a somewhat sizable amount of rain in recent weeks. In fact, observers in Northern Ireland seem to suggest that the undulating links course will be just right, with firm but not necessarily fast fairways and immaculate greens.

“It’s amazing that [the British Open] hasn’t been here in such a long period of time,” Tiger Woods said Tuesday of the course that last hosted the tournament in 1951. “This is just a wonderful golf course.

“It can play so many different ways. It depends on the wind, what it does.”

Ah yes, the wind. While it won’t gust as much as in Opens past, it could still play a role, especially on the Open’s first day and last day. And the rain, while not expected to be particularly heavy, will be a near-constant presence, too, softening up those fairways even more. Here’s the forecast as of Wednesday morning.

Thursday: Winds will pick up a bit in the morning, reaching 15 mph by noon with gusts to 20 mph. Rain won’t be heavy but could be persistent throughout the first round, and temperatures should top out in the low 60s.

Friday: It should be dry for the very early starters but it won’t last, as showers return by midmorning and linger for the rest of the day. It shouldn’t be as windy as Thursday, however, with breezes topping out around 10 mph. Temperatures again reach the low 60s.

Saturday: More showers, though they should lessen in frequency as the third round rolls on, and it should be slightly breezier than Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get past 60.

Sunday: The final round should see the tournament’s highest temperatures in the mid 60s but also the best chances for steadier rain (especially later in the round). Winds could again gust to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Two-time British Open champion Padraig Harrington was effusive this week with his praise of the course conditions — “if anything, it’s too good,” he said — and predicted that the American contingent will feel right at home.

“It’s just pristine,” he told the Irish Examiner. “Hey, look, it would suit me if we went out and the place got burnt out because that’s more traditional.

“I’d say the Americans are loving this.

“I hit pitch shots there and normally when you come to an Open you have to grind the bounce off your wedge because the ground is so hard, so tight. I’ve put bounce onto my wedge here, it’s nice and perfect. There’s just a lot of grass and it’s manicured to the nth degree. It’s pristine.

“I’d prefer it to be like this for the showcasing of the event and the U.S. guys are going to say, 'Wow, this is beautiful’, not what they expect at all."

American golfers have won nine of the past 10 majors, the first time since 1996-98 that they’ve been so successful over a 10-tournament stretch. They haven’t won 10 of 11 since 1981-84 and haven’t posted a grand-slam sweep since 1982, a skid that will end if an American wins at Royal Portrush.

