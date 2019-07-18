

The Chiefs fan did not prevent Tom Brady and the New England Patriots from winning the AFC Championship game on Jan. 20. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

In addition to being banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium, a Kansas City Chiefs fan has been fined $500 for aiming a laser beam at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game in January.

Dwyan Morgan, a 64-year-old electrician from Lee’s Summit, Mo., pleaded guilty to a single count of disturbing the peace Tuesday in Jackson County Municipal Court and paid the fine, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In May, he told Inside Edition that he had consumed a few beers and just wanted to distract Brady, adding, “nope,” when asked if he’d apologize. Although he said he didn’t think the incident “would go this far,” he added, “I shouldn’t have done it.”

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

Brady appeared not to have noticed or been affected by the laser pointer, which can cause nearly instantaneous and serious eye injury as well as being a distraction. A cameraman for KMBC-TV caught the incident, which occurred in the fourth quarter of the overtime game, and the Chiefs identified the fan — not a season-ticket holder — who shined the laser in February after reviewing the videotape and talking to eyewitnesses. He was cited by prosecutors in Jackson County, Mo., and faced up a year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

Laser lights and pointers are on the list of items fans are prohibited from bringing to games.

Brady and the Patriots won the game, 37-31.

