

Lightweight boxer Teofimo Lopez knocked out Diego Magdaleno in Frisco, Tex., on Feb. 2, 2019 (Top Rank)

Teofimo Lopez promises a celebration Friday night, although the undefeated lightweight is not revealing how exactly he plans to delight boxing fans at The Theater at MGM National Harbor following his first appearance in the D.C. area since turning professional.

Among the triumphant highlights over the first 13 bouts of his career, including 11 by knockout, are the “Take the L” dance from the wildly popular video game Fortnite as well as the Heisman Trophy pose while wearing a Kyler Murray jersey.

“He does it out of entertaining the crowd,” said trainer and father, Teofimo Lopez Sr. “That’s what people don’t understand. All these boxers are taking the fights too serious. They’re forgetting their surroundings. Make the people happy. Make sure the people leave with a smile on their face.”

The younger Lopez has done so with power, technical precision and flair in his ascension to world title contender, with an eye toward a unification bout against Vasiliy Lomachenko, whom ESPN and The Ring rate as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

But first, Lopez needs to win a major belt. He’ll get that title shot if he defeats his next opponent, Japan’s Masayoshi Nakatani (18-0, 12 KOs), in a 12-round eliminator in Oxon Hill, Md., for the right to face Richard Commey, the International Boxing Federation’s 135-pound champion.

The Lopez-Nakatani fight is set to live-stream on ESPN+ with a co-feature matching Maxim Dadashev and Subriel Matias, both unbeaten, in a 12-round IBF 140-pound title eliminator. Also on the Top Rank card is undefeated District super middleweight Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (32-0-1, 18 KOs).

[Hernandez-Harrison continues on comeback trail despite uncertain future]

“Style-wise, we have all the advantage when it comes to speed, power, ring IQ and all these things,” said Lopez, who will turn 22 on July 30. Nakatani “is taller than us, so he does have that [reach] advantage, but that’s what we’re working on back in the gym. We’ve been working on fighting long range and shortening that long distance.

“This is my first main event, and I always tell everybody, ‘It’s not my last.’”

The Brooklyn native has dazzled on his way to this point, most recently collecting a fifth-round knockout of Edis Tatli on April 20 at Madison Square Garden. The felling blow at 1:32 in the round was a devastating straight right to the midsection.

Lopez has won his last five fights by knockout, two of which came in the first round. Just 44 seconds into a bout last Dec. 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden — not far from where Murray was accepting the Heisman Trophy that night — Lopez dropped Mason Menard in 44 seconds with a right to the temple. Moments later, Lopez flashed the Heisman pose in the ring.

“That’s what the fans love, man,” Lopez said. “At the end of the day that’s what they come to watch. They come to watch, not just win the fight and look good, but they come to see somebody get knocked out. I’m a huge fan of that, and I feel like overall that’s what the fans love and why we’re at the point we are now.”

Selected the 2018 prospect of the year by, among others, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Ring, Lopez’s first foray into combat sports, according to his father, was taekwondo lessons at age 4. Two years later he switched to boxing.

Lopez Sr. worked as a limousine driver when his son initially began to take an interest in the sweet science. Before long, Lopez Sr. turned to training his son full-time in the amateur ranks, where the younger Lopez went on to win the 2015 Golden Gloves at 132 pounds.

At 13, Lopez began sparring with future professional fighters, including Guillermo Rigondeaux and Luke Campbell, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist for England in the bantamweight division.

As a teenager, Lopez also learned how be calculating in the ring thanks to countless hours of instruction from his father. The power followed naturally, said Lopez Sr., who compares his son’s ability to adapt and adjust to that of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“It took me awhile for the boxing because he used to hate to get hit, but I never gave up on him,” Lopez Sr. said of his son. “The good thing about him is, when you’re watching him, you don’t want to take your eyes off him because he’s doing things in there nobody understands.

“I notice it with a lot of fighters. I see people fighting, and then I see [fans] looking at their phones and texting people. When my son fights, there’s not one person doing that. It’s just beautiful to watch, you know?”