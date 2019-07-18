

Security surrounded the perimeter as President Trump played golf at his Turnberry course in July 2018. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The delicate dance between golf and politics in the Trump era continued this week when the British Open began in Northern Ireland, raising the inevitable question of when the tournament might return to Turnberry, the storied Scottish golf course owned by President Trump.

Purchased by Trump in 2014, Turnberry has hosted the Open four times, but it isn’t likely to get it any time soon, according to the Royal & Ancient, which governs the event. Turnberry last was the site of the tournament in 2009, and Trump hopes to host an Open there.

“We’ve talked about this many times in terms of it being part of the pool of courses; nothing’s changed from the previous points and comments that I’ve made on that in respect to taking The Open there,” Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, said Wednesday, via the Golf Channel. “But it’s absolutely one of the pool of 10 courses.”

The British Open is scheduled for Royal St. George’s next year, St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022. Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland entered the rotation this year and St. Andrews is scheduled to host the tournament every five years, forcing the Ailsa Course at Turnberry to wait longer for its turn. A lengthy gap is not necessarily unusual; there was a 15-year gap between the last two times the Open was at Turnberry, in 1994 and 2009.

[Rory McIlroy’s first British Open tee shot could not have gone worse]

“Turnberry is a fantastic golf course and will be a great venue when we get there,” Slumbers said in February. “It would be very complex having an Open at Turnberry at the moment. You’ve got the ownership issue of the course and the staging there. But there are a number of other courses we haven’t been to for a few years, and we are looking forward to going back to all of them."

Earlier this week, the PGA again grappled with the difficulty of extricating Trump from the sport he so clearly loves with its response to Trump’s racist tweets aimed at four minority Democratic congresswomen. The organization sidestepped questions about his comments this week.

“As an organization,” the PGA said in a statement, “we are fully committed to Diversity and Inclusion, but we are not a political organization & simply don’t weigh in on statements made in the political arena.”

The PGA Championship is scheduled to be played at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club in 2022, and the PGA has stood firm about not changing the venue despite calls for a switch.

The governors of the sport faced a similar issue in 2015 when Trump, then a candidate for president, referred to Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals. The PGA and Trump agreed to not hold the Grand Slam of Golf at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, and the organization joined with the PGA Tour, USGA and LPGA in calling the comments “inconsistent with our strong commitment to an inclusive and welcoming environment” in the sport.

Read more from The Post:

Tiger Woods struggles after par-filled start to British Open

Tiger Woods still is getting over the Masters, more than three months later

Phil Mickelson fasts for six days, does a ‘hard reset’ before the British Open

Trump’s company cancels strip-club-sponsored golf tournament at his Florida resort

When Trump visits his clubs, government agencies and Republicans pay to be where he is

Trump says he doesn’t know if his golf clubs still have undocumented workers