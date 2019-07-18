

John Elway, general manager of the Denver Broncos, is hoping Joe Flacco is the answer for his team's struggles at quarterback. (David Zalubowski, file)

A good quarterback can make or break a franchise. Tom Brady in New England. Drew Brees in New Orleans. Even a young player like Pat Mahomes in Kansas City. Look at any successful team and chances are there is a franchise quarterback calling plays under center.

Then, there is the Denver Broncos. You would think having Hall of Famer John Elway — a two-time Super Bowl winner, former MVP and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback — as your team’s general manager would help find success at the position. You’d be wrong.

Since winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning the franchise has struck out at almost every turn. Trevor Siemian took over passing duties for the club in 2016 after Manning retired, completing 59 percent of his passes for a below-average 79.9 passer rating. Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, got some chances, too, completing 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions over two years in Denver. Neither has played in the NFL since 2017. Brock Osweiler returned to the Broncos in 2017, going 0-4 with a 72.5 passer rating. Then Case Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal in 2018, only to be traded to the Washington Redskins this offseason. During his time in Denver, Keenum was ranked as the fifth-worst passer of 2018 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating.

“It’s a hard position to fill,” Elway told reporters, via comments distributed by the team, on Wednesday. “We tried to shake all these trees around here the last four years and quarterbacks didn’t fall out of it.”

So what’s a franchise to do? Acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens, of course. Flacco, an 11-year veteran, was deemed replaceable by the Baltimore Ravens last year after the emergence of Lamar Jackson, a first-round pick in 2018 out of the University of Louisville. Flacco started nine games for Baltimore in 2018, completing 232 of 379 passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 84.2 passer rating that year, after adjusting for the league, was eight percent below average and the fourth time in four seasons he has finished below average in this regard.

“We just felt that with Joe coming in, getting him in a trade, and where he is in his career, we feel like he’s in his prime,” Elway said. “At least we hope he is.”

And therein lies the problem. Since 2002, the year the league expanded to 32 teams, the peak age for quarterbacks — which, for the purposes of this exercise, is tied to the highest passer rating achieved with at least 140 passes thrown — is between the age of 25 and 29. Flacco will turn 35 years old during the 2019 campaign and he is showing no signs of being in his prime.

Denver’s offensive line will also be of limited help to Flacco this season. The team’s starting five ranked 26th for pass blocking in 2018 per the game charters at Pro Football Focus after allowing 173 total sacks, hits and hurries (13th most). Left tackle Garrett Bolles ranked 37th out of 60 tackles last season for overall performance yet dropped to 48th when evaluated on his pass-blocking skills alone. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James, signed from the Miami Dolphins, ranked 36th, allowing seven sacks in 2018, the ninth-most at the position. Left guard Ronald Leary ranked 47th out of 81 guards last year and center Connor McGovern finished 33rd out of 39 centers, leaving second-round pick Dalton Risner, a right guard out of Kansas State, as the team’s only hope for upside.

Flacco, meanwhile, had a 51.9 passer rating under pressure last season, the fifth-worst among starting quarterbacks despite Baltimore’s pass-blocking skills ranking at 13 spots better than Denver.

Elway’s bungling at the quarterback position likely means we will see the franchise extend its losing-season streak to three, which would be a first for the club since 1973 to 1975.

